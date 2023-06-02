DES MOINES — Tradition evolved into a dynasty for Assumption High School's girls soccer team.

An Iowa state record of 16 straight state tournament appearances and 11 championships, the Knights have been on top of the mountain for over a decade in Class 1A.

For the first time in eight years, they won't be playing for the right to hoist a state championship trophy.

Seventh-seeded Sioux City Heelan put away three first-half goals and an early second half penalty kick was enough to withstand third-seeded Assumption's pressure and triumph 4-1 in a semifinal on Field 6 at the Cownie Soccer Complex on Friday morning.

"I have to give credit to the other team," Knights coach Elizabeth Maus said. "They deserve to win when you finish the only shots you get. We had moments of greatness and we just couldn't quite finish it."

The Crusaders, who toppled No. 2 seed Nevada in the quarterfinals, will face fourth-seeded Gilbert who upended the defending state champion Des Moines Christian 1-0 in double overtime.

Not counting the uncontested 2020 season due to COVID-19, the '15 campaign when Assumption (14-5) lost in the quarters to Waterloo Columbus Catholic 3-2 in overtime was the last time it didn't reach the semis, let alone the title match.

"They out-worked us 100 percent," sophomore forward Dru Dorsey said. "They did everything better than us. Assumption soccer is one of the best soccer teams in our class, but this does show we need to work a lot harder this offseason."

The four goals allowed and three of them in the opening 40 minutes were the most by the Knights all season. They had posted five straight shutouts up to that point and seemingly flipped the script since a 2-0 loss to Pleasant Valley on May 9.

It just wasn't their day.

Heelan (17-3) scored twice in the span of two minutes, the first on a Treyln White shot that crept past Knights goalie Maddy Nigey in the 15th minute.

Then Lauryn Peck lifted a shot to the top right corner over the out-stretched hand of Nigey for a 2-0 lead. Peck would add her second goal of in the 37th minute, heading in a corner kick from Addison Kuehl.

"We're happy we didn't quit after the second, third or fourth (goal)," Maus said. "Some mental errors, but that happens in big games."

Assumption had two early chances that weren't buried in the first 10 minutes of the match. A Crusader defender executed a slide tackle on the far right side to win the ball within the first 12 minutes.

That turned the tide and allowed Heelan to pour it on.

"We have good athletes, we have all the pieces, but it is connecting the puzzle," Dorsey said. "They had way more energy coming in. We had no energy today. We were not playing our game whatsoever."

White was fouled in the box right out of halftime and converted the penalty kick in the 41st minute. Under 24 hours after Assumption's boys team rallied down 2-0, its girls' squad never could get on a run.

It wasn't for a lack of effort.

The Knights posted 11 shots in the second half and nine of them on frame. Sophomore Heather Jondle was fouled in the box in the 58th minute and Dorsey made the PK to avoid the shutout.

"It did feel like we were controlling the game," senior midfielder Annika Kotula said.

With the season officially in the books, it marked the first time in five years Assumption didn't have a 30-goal scorer on the roster and in six years not having a 20-goal scorer.

Dorsey led with 19 goals and 13 others notched multiple.

"We had our ups and downs, just like every team does," Dorsey said.

Kotula and two other starting midfielders plus two defensemen and forward Bella Langan all depart the program with three state tournament apperances, a title in 2021 and at least one win at Cownie each season.

Kotula, off to run track and field at Northern Iowa, was emotional afterwards.

"It really does stink," she said. "We have such a great program, great teammates, great coaches. There's no one else you'd rather do it with."

Dorsey and Nigey will return for 2024 as will three other starters, two of them underclassmen.

Maus isn't too concerned about an early exit by Assumption's standards will be a determent for the following spring.

"We'll start over tomorrow," she said. "This year was a lot of growth for us. Pick up the pieces and start our offseason program."

Photos: Assumption falls to Sioux City Heelan, 4-1, in Class 1A girls soccer semifinal