DES MOINES — When North Scott High School's girls soccer team posed for a photo with its state participant trophy Friday afternoon, it was just the 24 players on the roster.

Coach Dion Ayers and his staff decided not to partake.

"I'm just that sidekick on the sideline," Ayers said. "They got to do all the work and they got to put up with my crap through the year. I want the players to get all the accolades."

And after 80 minutes in the heat on Field 6 and a grueling season that featured a difficult non-conference schedule, Ayers walked off the field with joy for his 2023 group.

The third-seeded Lancers held defending Dallas Center-Grimes to just one goal, but that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 triumph for the second seed on Friday afternoon at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

"They fought all day long," Ayers said. "Dallas Center-Grimes in 2A is the cream of the crop for the last two years. They kept fighting and that's been us all year. They've got to be proud; they have to be."

With top-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock also boasting a 1-0 triumph, it will be a rematch from last spring's state championship match between the Mustangs and Go-Hawks.

North Scott (14-4-1) never made it easy.

From having three in its back line to switching to four, its defense and goalie Natalie Knepper stopped 10 first-half shots on target and withstood every ounce of pressure from DC-G.

It was less than 48 hours removed from the Mustangs erupting for 10 first half goals against Marion in the quarterfinals and ending the match after 40 minutes.

"I'm so proud of this group," senior center back Lexi Ward said. "It sucks that this it. They had to earn this one."

The only time that DC-G broke through was on a miscommunication by the Lancers.

Landry Glasgow slid her shot past Knepper into the bottom corner in the 13th minute for the one and only goal the Mustangs needed.

"They caught us when we weren't quite ready," Ward stated.

"They were beating us early on the flanks," Ayers added.

In trying to find an equalizer, North Scott had more than its share of chances.

Kennadi Thiessen had her defender beat and fired her shot over the top of the bar in the 19th minute. Then seven minutes later, McKenzie Moeller wins a ball and laced a cross towards Kenna McGee, but McGee didn't get to the front of the net in time.

Of the five total shots in each half for the Lancers, nine of them were on frame. They were able to fight off four first half corner kicks from the Mustangs to keep the deficit at 1-0.

"We got to keep pushing," Ward stated. "I thought we had (control) the whole second half."

After a good portion of the final 40 minutes being played as a possession battle in the middle of the field, it wasn't until North Scott started to pick up the pace with 10 minutes to go.

Senior forward Kendall Knisley made a move just in front of the 18-yard box and roped her shot off her left foot and right to DC-G netminder Maya Fritz.

"I still wish I took another touch," Knisley said. "I thought the shot was pretty good. I was supper aggressive, we knew we had to push up super wide."

The Lancers got a corner in the 76th minute, but couldn't get a clean shot off. Chances were turned aside by the Mustangs and once the final horn sounded, the returning champs erupted in euphoria.

It was the end of seven seniors for North Scott. The group didn't get a freshman season and Ward admits it would have been "pretty good."

They were able after two straight quarterfinal heartbreakers, win a state tournament match. They won 12, 13 and 14 contests in their three years in the program.

"To only lose 1-0 is super good against the defending champions," Knisley said. "They all contributed somewhere and they all performed really well."

Three defenders, midfielder Isabella Steiner and forward Reese Hilsenbeck, the Lancers' second-leading scorer, are expected to return for the 2024 season. Ayers stated their junior varsity team went 11-3.

He does not anticipate any drop off in the near future.

"We got some quality players," Ayers said. "Our formation and our team may look different next year, but we'll still have that same heart."