Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — It was a celebration that was mixed with joy and relief.

After the final buzzer on Field 7 at the Cownie Soccer Complex, North Scott High School's girls soccer team jumped up and down after Kendall Knisley placed its sticker into the Class 2A semifinals.

Back-to-back one-and-done trips to the state tournament are a burden no longer.

Spurred by two goals from Reese Hilsenbeck and a masterful defensive performance, the third-seeded Lancers dominated sixth-seeded Spencer from opening possession to final buzzer in a 3-0 victory.

"We didn't want to come in too over-confident," senior defender Lexi Ward said. "We just wanted to stay focused and not get ahead of ourselves. Getting here is one thing, but getting here and winning is another thing."

It marks the first time North Scott (14-3-1) is into the semis since 2017, a stretch that featured two years of not playing in the state capital, the canceled 2020 season and two straight times getting bounced in the quarters.

Written in black letters is the motto of the Lancers' season dubbed as "Now or Never." They'll face Dallas Center-Grimes on Field 6 on Friday afternoon at 12:45 p.m.

"Once you get one, anything can happen," Coach Dion Ayers said.

Spencer waltzed into the tournament as one of the most potent offenses this season with 138 goals that led the entire state, regardless of classification. It featured sophomore Addison Hoben, who scored a whopping 64 times.

That also was tops in the state.

"We really had no film," Ward stated. "We had to go off a Twitter feed that we saw. Just shutting (Hoben) down and limiting her chances was our main goal."

North Scott doubled marked Hoben with freshman Claire Schnorrenberg and Bella Warm at times while Ward was the floater in case a mistake would occur.

Hoben was neutralized by North Scott. Each one of her shots taken were from behind the 18-yard box.

"We knew they hadn't see the competition that the MAC had," Ayers said. "We knew that (number) seven was composed. When we played PV late in the year, we did an outstanding job in Morgan (Russmann), who I think is probably one of the best forwards in the state.

"Bella has the natural tendencies to play defense. Claire gives you feistiness."

Ward called it one of the best performances by the Lancers defensively all season.

"It was one of our better all-around on the field from top-to-bottom games," the center back said.

It didn't take long for North Scott to light up the scoreboard as forward Reese Hilsenbeck got a through ball from Sophia Solis and was one-on-one with Tigers goalie Aubrie Stell.

The junior laced it to the left and a fifth minute goal put the Lancers in front.

"We know we want to win and being confident in ourselves and taking the shots we have," Hilsenbeck said.

North Scott continued its pressure in the attacking-third with 19 total shots and only two of them were not on frame. It doubled its margin in the second half when Knisley was fouled in the box.

She stepped up and slotted her penalty kick into the bottom left corner for a 2-0 cushion in the 43rd minute.

"It gave us more momentum, more positivity," Hilsenbeck said.

Hilsenbeck was not done as she tallied her second goal of the match in the 51st minute to ice the contest for the Lancers. They were able to sub out most of their starters in the waning minutes.

Now with 15 goals on the year, Ayers recalled a conversation with Hilsenbeck two weeks ago about being more aggressive.

"There's not a lot girls (with) her speed," Ayers said. "We have been preaching her to attack. Early season, it was all through balls. Now we want her to beat someone off the dribble and she's done that."

It did not take long for Hilsenbeck to listen and take that advice in. Her speed gave the Tigers fits all match long and kept them out of formation.

"It is has really worked out the past couple of games and now we're able to finish," Hilsenbeck said.

Dallas Center-Grimes needed less than 40 minutes to dismantle Marion in the other quarterfinal on the bottom half of the 2A bracket. The Mustangs, Lancers and top-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock have been in some order 1-2-3 in the rankings most of the season.

Those three plus Pella make up Friday's two semis.

"Got to take out the best to win," Ayers said.

The Lancers are senior-laden, motivated by the shortcomings at state and ready to write their own chapter in a history that is most known by the 2014 state championship team.

They are two wins away from joining that table.

"Getting over that hump was our goal all year," Hilsenbeck said. "Now we're focused on winning it all."