DES MOINES — Defending crosses is one of the first items on the practice schedule for Pleasant Valley High School's girls soccer team.

Miscommunication on set pieces came at the worse time on Wednesday.

Fourth-seeded West Des Moines Valley found the back of the net on two of its six corner kick chances, one in each half, as it clipped the fifth-seeded Spartans 2-0 in a Class 3A quarterfinal on Field 8 at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

"I think the players and coaches having different ideals and mannerisms to how we play our people and having the disagreement within our players," PV senior goalie Libby Kamp said. "We were looking towards halftime."

PV (16-4) remains winless in 3A tournament openers since moving up from 2A to the largest classification in 2016. All losses have been to central Iowa opponents.

Linn-Mar, the only other eastern Iowa qualifier, was romped by Johnston in another quarters contest. It will be Waukee Northwest vs. Valley and West Des Moines Dowling against Johnston.

One part of the state continues to dominate and the other keeps falling short.

"In this case, you're looking at a team in Valley that is largely seniors," Spartans coach Ed Knupp said. "Valley was a tough match for us this year. It was a great effort by our kids."

Most of the opening half was a possession battle in the middle of the field. PV got a handful of runouts with star junior Morgan Russmann, but she struggled to get any clean shots.

The Tigers double marked the North Dakota State recruit and flustered her for all 80 minutes.

"Ana Spaine is one of the best defenders in the state, I give her 100 percent of the credit," Russmann admitted. "Being in a sandwich with her and another girl is the last place I want to be. We need to learn to adapt sooner."

It was scoreless until the final minute of the first half.

Valley's cross found the foot of Spaine and she connected on it past Kamp for a goal in the 40th minute. Then quickly into the second half, Grace Olson won a 50-50 ball with her head to soar it past Kamp.

In the span of seven minutes of game time clock coming off, the Spartans went from entering the half knotted at zeros to being down two goals.

"You give up enough corners, they're going to have those chances," Knupp said.

Things never transpired PV's way. It was called for four second-half fouls and the physicality made it grueling. Russmann walked off gingerly in the waning moments of the match and had a thick square bandage on her kneecap.

All the Spartans could muster eight total shots and no one of them on target.

"We knew we didn't have anything to lose and we didn't take that to our advantage," Russmann said. "I didn't think we came into today wanting it as much as we needed to."

Valley cruised past PV in the second match of the regular season 4-0. The Tigers pressured the Spartans constantly with 26 total shots and never letting up.

Kamp ended the final match of her career with 10 saves.

"The people on this team are (some) of the strongest people that I've known," Kamp said. "They know to persevere. We are always the underdogs."

Kamp and midfielder Kensie Staats are the lone starters that are graduating. Two additional seniors are also gone, but Russmann and every other starter is expected back.

Which leaves Knupp to think the 2023-24 season has a chance to be special.

"We'll be better next year and that bodes well," he said.

