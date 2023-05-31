Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — The household names have been able to deliver Assumption High School's girls soccer team to state tournament victories time and time again.

Just don't think that the stars can get it all done by themselves.

Reserves Amalie Yeates and Anika Ekstrom came onto the Field 7 pitch at the Cownie Soccer Complex and each scored a goal to help the Class 1A third-seeded Knights to a 2-0 triumph past sixth-seeded Van Meter on Wednesday in a state quarterfinal.

"It felt really good to just score and do my job," Yeates said. "I knew I had to keep the intensity going when I came in."

Already qualifying an Iowa-best 16 straight years to state, Assumption (14-4) will take a crack at another semifinal where it will face seventh-seeded Sioux City Heelan on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m.

The Crusaders stunned second-seeded Nevada 1-0 on a first-half goal. It will be the first time since 2014 the two catholic programs will face off in a semifinal.

More recently, the Knights blanked Heelan 8-0 in the championship game five years ago.

"It is tournament time, so everyone comes ready to play," Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. "It should be a good matchup. We're familiar with each other and we'll come out as if it is any other game."

Yeates is just a sophomore and finds her way into the rotation early and often. As one of the freshmen who got time in the Knights' tournament showing a season ago, Maus trusts her.

That was rewarded in the 63rd minute.

Yeates was able to find an opening in crowd of players on a pass from freshman Ella Curoe and she fired it past Van Meter keeper Regan Bernhardt in the bottom left corner. That was just her fifth goal of the season.

"We made eye contact, she got the ball right to me," Yeates said. "It was perfect."

It was far from the first chance Assumption had in the second half.

It blitzed the Bulldogs relentlessly with all 13 shots being on target. Bernhardt and the Bulldogs maintained the shutout and was able to counter-attack twice, but never got a shot past Maddy Nigey in net.

"We calmed down a bit," Maus said. "We kind of got out of shape for a minute, but once we were able to play our game instead of trying to force balls we shouldn't have, it was our game to play.

"At some point, those crosses have to fall."

Ekstrom buried a rebound in the 73rd minute to put Assumption up by two, also notching her fifth goal of the season.

The junior saw the heartbreak of losing in the title game last year to Des Moines Christian. She doesn't want to experience that feeling again.

"We are here to prove our point from last year," Ekstrom said. "This game we learned to pick it up faster."

Assumption started out hot with a Dru Dorsey shot on goal that led to a chance off a corner. Then, it started to lose energy.

Heat and Van Meter's constant possession battle got to the Knights. They struggled to create consistent chances in the opening 40 minutes and walked into halftime still scoreless.

"We all had our heads downs, weren't as excited as we should have been," Ekstrom said. "A lot of us were nervous."

Maus moved some pieces around and opened up the offense in the final 40 minutes.

"We like to switch things up, we have players who can play multiple positions," she stated. "

Assumption and Des Moines Christian are each one victory away from a third meeting for all the marbles. Yet Yeates knows the only thing stopping that from happening is Heelan.

A team that has not allowed a goal in 10 matches. Meanwhile, the Knights have tallied five consecutive clean sheets.

"It'll give us a boost," Yeates said.

Photos: Assumption blanks Van Meter, 2-0, advances to Class 1A girls soccer semifinals