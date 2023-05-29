Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Boys soccer

Class 1A state quarterfinal: No. 3 West Liberty (15-2) vs. No. 6 Iowa City Regina (17-4)

When: Tuesday, May 30

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Time: 10:20 a.m.

At stake: Winner advances to the state semifinals against the winner of No. 2 Western Christian and No. 7 Treynor at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Iowa City Regina players to watch: Eddie Petersen, sr., (10 goals, 8 assists, 66.7 SOG%); Evan Lacina, sr., (10 goals, 71.4 SOG%, 3 assists); Laird Holden, fr., (10 assists, 5 goals, 71.4 SOG%)

West Liberty players to watch: Juan Mateo, sr., (36 goals, 17 assists, fourth most goals in state); Josh Zeman, sr., (20 goals, 18 assists); Bruce Songa, jr., (13 goals, 10 assists, 6-for-6 PK)

From the sidelines: This will be the second meeting between the two River Valley Conference rivals this season. The Regals claimed a 1-0 victory on April 28 at home on a second-half goal from sophomore Kyle Evans. Not counting the canceled season in 2020, this is the fourth straight trip to state for West Liberty. It has not lost in the quarters since 2016 to Dyersville Beckman… Regina makes the trek to Des Moines a consistent occurrence as this will be the 15th trip in school history. They are vying for their ninth state title, which would potentially tie them with Iowa City West for most in the state. Two of Regina's four losses were by a goal, but all of them have resulted in no scoring.

Class 2A state quarterfinal: No. 1 Assumption (15-1) vs. No. 8 Perry (11-7)

When: Tuesday, May 30

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Time: 1 p.m.

At stake: Winner advances to the state semifinals against the winner of No. 4 Webster City and No. 5 Nevada at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Perry players to watch: Anthony Chavez, sr., (15 goals, 9 assists, 79 total shots); Jonatam Banuelos, so., (9 goals, 4 assists, 32 shots on goal); Luis Castro, jr., (95 saves, 76.6 save%)

Assumption players to watch: Roberto Medrano, sr., (18 goals, 13 assists, 54 shots on goal); Sam Burkhart, sr., (12 assists, 6 goals, 45 total shots); Alex Milton, sr., (54 saves, 2 goals allowed, 96.4 save%)

From the sidelines: Assumption won the Class 1A state championship last spring, but with the expansion to four classes, are vying for a 2A title. It has the opportunity to go back-to-back for the second time in school history and be the second Mississippi Athletic Conference program to do it, joining Pleasant Valley. The Knights have not given up a goal in regulation or overtime in the last six matches… The Bluejays are one of three Heart of Iowa Conference state qualifiers in 2A, joining Nevada and Greene County. They will play at Cownie for the fifth time in school history. Perry has given up six total goals in 11 wins and allowed 24 in the seven setbacks.

Girls soccer

Class 1A state quarterfinal: No. 3 Assumption (13-4) vs. No. 6 Van Meter (12-3)

When: Wednesday, May 31

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Time: 10:45 a.m.

At stake: Winner advances to the state semifinals against the winner of No. 2 Nevada and No. 7 Sioux City Bishop Heelan at 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Van Meter players to watch: Eden Moore, jr., (36 goals, 5 assists, 81 shots on goal); Mary Kelly, sr., (14 assists, 6 goals, 32 total shots); Katie Vaught, so., (13 goals, 9 assists, 38.2 SOG%)

Assumption players to watch: Dru Dorsey, so., (19 goals, 13 assists, 43.2 SOG%); Annika Kotula, sr., (9 assists, 3 goals, 11 shots on goal); Maddy Nigey, jr., (69 saves, 83.1 save%)

From the sidelines: The Knights seek redemption from last season's state title setback as it snapped a run of five straight championships, the most by an Iowa girls program in the sport. Since a 2-0 loss to Pleasant Valley on May 9, Assumption has reeled off five straight wins and four of them clean sheets. Its offense has a 37.8 shot on goal percentage, tops in 1A… Moore leads all of 1A in goals and is part of a team that has scored 86 goals all year, this best in the classification. The Bulldogs have not allowed a goal in three postseason matches. Van Meter has won at least 10 matches over the last three years.

Class 2A quarterfinal: No. 3 North Scott (13-3-1) vs. No. 6 Spencer (15-3)

When: Wednesday, May 31

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Time: 1:15 p.m.

At stake: Winner advances to the state semifinals against the winner of No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes and No. 7 Marion at 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

Spencer players to watch: Addison Hoben, so., (64 goals, 23 assists, 69.6 SOG%); Saddie Kahley, jr., (17 goals, 17 assists, 32 shots on goal); Mary Matthiesen, sr., (12 assists, 10 goals, 40 total shots)

North Scott players to watch: Kendall Knisley, sr., (16 goals, 10 assists, 55 shots on goal); Reese Hilsenbeck, jr., (13 goals, 12 assists, 46 shots on goal); Natalie Knepper, sr., (68 saves, 81 save%)

From the sidelines: This will be North Scott's 10th trip to the state tournament in school history; it went one-and-done last season in the quarters against Waverly-Shell Rock, the two-time finalist. The Lancers navigated a difficult 20-day stretch 2-3-1, but have recorded two shutouts in the playoffs… No team in the state has scored more goals than Spencer, 138 of them to be exact. Hoben scored just 12 goals last year as a freshman and her current tally is more than North Scott's team (57). The Tigers back-line have given up at least two goals just twice.

Class 3A state quarterfinal: No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (14-3) vs. No. 5 Pleasant Valley (16-3)

When: Wednesday, May 31

Where: Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Time: 3:15 p.m.

At stake: Winner advances to the state semifinals against the winner of No. 1 Waukee Northwest and No. 8 Ankeny Centennial at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Pleasant Valley players to watch: Morgan Russmann, jr., (41 goals, 142 total shots, 44.1 SOG%); Jonah Jepsen, fr., (19 assists, 2 goals); Libby Kamp, sr., (101 saves, 17 goals allowed, 85.6 save%)

West Des Moines Valley players to watch: Rachel Hansen, jr., (14 goals, 5 assists, 36.8 SOG%); Allyson Hoffa, sr., (9 goals, 6 assists); Zoey Fanter, sr., (7 assists, 5 goals)

From the sidelines: Very few girls soccer programs have made the trip to Cownie as much as PV has, 20 times to be exact and for the third straight year and fourth contested season. Russmann, the North Dakota State recruit, has done the bulk of the heavy lifting on offense. Just 14 goals have not come from her shots. It is a rematch from March 31 when Valley toppled the Spartans, 4-0… The Tigers ended the regular season with back-to-back losses, but have since rebounded to reach the state tourney. They won the state title two years ago and have not lost in the quarters since 2019. Valley has not lost to an eastern Iowa team in seven years.