'It's time': Hornaday steps down as head coach of Bettendorf girls soccer

Todd Hornaday has been the only head coach the Bettendorf girls soccer program has ever known.

He led the Bulldogs to the first-ever Iowa state championship back in his first season in 1998 and has guided Bettendorf to 13 total state tournaments.

But when he looked out on the field after a 2-0 loss to Pleasant Valley in Thursday's regional final, he was doing so with the knowledge it would be his last time at the helm for the Bulldogs, as Hornaday announced after the game he was stepping down after 25 years.

"I've known for a little while," said Hornaday, who told the team following the loss. "I didn't want the girls to be distracted, and my only reason was it's time, it's time to get somebody new."

Hornaday handed in his letter of resignation Thursday, ending an era that was full of success, as Hornaday went 363-101 in 24 seasons.

"That's a lifetime," he said. "It's time."

Under Hornaday, the Bulldogs have been one of the premiere programs in eastern Iowa and the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Perennially ranked, the Bulldogs have also produced countless Division I players, most recently Avery Horner, who is off to Iowa State after setting single-season school records in both goals and assists in her career.

"I'm tired but at the same time, great players like Avery, the new crop that always keeps coming up, it's good that we get re-energized," said Hornaday, who teaches social studies at Bettendorf. "And I think the program maybe needs a different view, different leadership and I told them I'll be their No. 1 fan next spring."

The announcement added more emotions to what was already a tough night following the loss.

"We didn't even realize how big of a game it was," Horner said. "We came into this trying to come out strong, come out confident, it's just a big emotional game, just for, A., it's all of our last games, and we're just realizing that now, and now, we hear that coach, this is his last year after all the years he's coached. It would have been awesome to go to state in his last year and our last year.

"He's been awesome, he's been so supportive of me and he's always listening to me, asking if I have ideas, always asking me for any input I have. It's been awesome, he's been a great coach."

It was almost fitting Hornaday's last game came against Pleasant Valley, coached by Ed Knupp, who was Hornaday's college coach at Wartburg. The pair have had a long history together, with Knupp at one point serving as an assistant under Hornaday with the Bulldogs.

"We have a great history, I'm really proud of what he's done here," Knupp said. "I've actually learned a lot from him, probably way more from him than he ever learned from me. It's been a real pleasure to have a chance to compete against him because the games are always great. Not only are they rivalry games, they're games between a couple of really good friends.

"I'm really proud of what he's done in his career, and Bettendorf is going to miss him."

Whoever takes over the program has a strong nucleus to build from, with Carson Bohonek scoring 13 goals as a freshman and Peyton Markham adding 12 goals as a sophomore. The Bulldogs graduate nine seniors but Hornaday has built an incredibly strong foundation during his tenure.

"The best thing is when I see players graduate and they go on to college to become doctors, lawyers, they start having their own kids that say, hey coach, I'm going to play for you," he said.

"I am nothing but proud of the program."

