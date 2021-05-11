Jackson goal lifts Assumption past North Scott

Davenport Assumption’s Samantha Scodeller served up the perfect pass to Jade Jackson and Jackson knew it.
So when Jackson could not convert on the doorstep of goal during Tuesday’s competitive Mississippi Athletic Conference soccer tussle with North Scott, she was not going to miss her next chance.
The Knights junior latched onto another great pass, this time from Aubree Langan, in the 55th minute which turned into a breakaway and eventually a goal as Assumption broke the scoreless tie and eventually went on to win 2-0.
Assumption had barely created any offense in the first half of the contest at St. Vincent Athletic Center, putting only two shots on goal. But the Knights (10-4 overall, 6-1 MAC) turned up the offense in the last 40 minutes, and the play of Jackson and Scodeller led the charge.
Claire Smith started the attack in the 53rd minute down the right side with a pass out of the midfield that Scodeller ran onto. Scodeller then sprinted down the side, beat her defender and sent in a ground cross that met Jackson six yards in front of goal, but Jackson could not make solid contact and the shot missed the post by three feet.
“I could have had that one and Sam played it perfect,” Jackson said. “I just missed it. The defender stuck her leg out and I thought she was going to get a touch so it threw my timing off, but I should have scored.”
Two minutes later, Jackson would not fail. Aubree Langan spotted Jackson running behind the defense and found her 30 yards out. Jackson kept her composure, fought off a late defender challenge and curled a shot into the right corner past North Scott's diving goalkeeper Paige Westin to put the hosts on top 1-0.
“I was determined to get that one in because it was another perfect ball from Aubree,” Jackson said. “I had to get one of them and I was glad to get the second chance.”
Jackson returned the favor to Scodeller in the 57th minute, hitting an open Scodeller who got behind the Lancers’ defense again. Scodeller was fouled from behind in the penalty area which resulted in a penalty kick. Lexi Moore converted the penalty to put the Knights up 2-0.
After the lackluster first half offensively, Assumption put 10 shots on goal in the last 40 minutes, doubling North Scott’s total of shots on goal at five. The winners’ attacking group of Jackson, Scodeller, Langan, Moore, Annika Kotula and Gracen Ruggles kept the pressure on the Lancers (6-5, 3-4) the entire way.
“We came out with a higher energy in the second half,” Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. “That is contagious and that kind of spread through the forwards and the midfield. We created and had a lot more good looks (in the second half).”
North Scott did not go without some good chances of its own. Adeline Finnicum had an opportunity from roughly 12 yards out in the 49th minute but missed the top left corner by a foot. But perhaps the best chance came in the 60th minute with the visitors in full attack mode down two goals.
After Knights keeper Dawsen Dorsey came off her line to knock a long pass from Reese Hilsenbeck, the deflected ball landed near Bailie Arbogast who was less than 10 yards from goal, following the play. But Arbogast could not make solid contact on the bouncing ball and the attempt missed the left post by inches.
Westin did have eight saves for North Scott while Dorsey finished with nine saves for Assumption.
Lancers coach Dion Ayers said he liked his team’s effort but added when his inexperienced team made errors, the winners took advantage.
“When you play a veteran team and you make mistakes, they punish you,” Ayers said. “And it does not even have to be big mistakes, it can be many little things. But little things matter and they add up. Assumption has that veteran, experienced team that can hurt you. And when we had chances to convert, we didn’t.”