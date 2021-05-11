Jackson goal lifts Assumption past North Scott

Two minutes later, Jackson would not fail. Aubree Langan spotted Jackson running behind the defense and found her 30 yards out. Jackson kept her composure, fought off a late defender challenge and curled a shot into the right corner past North Scott's diving goalkeeper Paige Westin to put the hosts on top 1-0.

“I was determined to get that one in because it was another perfect ball from Aubree,” Jackson said. “I had to get one of them and I was glad to get the second chance.”

Jackson returned the favor to Scodeller in the 57th minute, hitting an open Scodeller who got behind the Lancers’ defense again. Scodeller was fouled from behind in the penalty area which resulted in a penalty kick. Lexi Moore converted the penalty to put the Knights up 2-0.

After the lackluster first half offensively, Assumption put 10 shots on goal in the last 40 minutes, doubling North Scott’s total of shots on goal at five. The winners’ attacking group of Jackson, Scodeller, Langan, Moore, Annika Kotula and Gracen Ruggles kept the pressure on the Lancers (6-5, 3-4) the entire way.

“We came out with a higher energy in the second half,” Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. “That is contagious and that kind of spread through the forwards and the midfield. We created and had a lot more good looks (in the second half).”