Jackson nets hat trick as Assumption beats North in opener

The five-time defending Class 1A state champion Knights opened up their season with a 6-0 win over Davenport North, and Jackson, who led the team in goals a season ago, had a hat trick in the win, the first soccer match played at the new Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

"We knew we had to come out at our highest level of play, no matter how many practices we had, no matter who our opponent was," Jackson said. "We knew North was a great team, we knew they were coming out with some new players we hadn't played against. We knew we had to come out hard and on all levels, I think we executed."

Jackson started the scoring in the seventh minute, pouncing on a pass from Annika Kotula, then assisted on a goal from Gracen Ruggles a minute later to put Assumption up 2-0. The Knights controlled play for most of the half but couldn't add to their lead until final 20 seconds of the first half.

Freshman Amalie Yeates pounced on a ground ball pass from North keeper Emma Jouran and fed the ball to Jackson to put Assumption up 3-0.

"We talked about that as a team and we talked about that with Emma directly, we've just got to know situational play," North head coach Tyler Holle said. "We've got to know how much time's left on the clock and even if we get that ball out and away we're probably not scoring with 20 seconds left on the clock and we avoid that situation altogether. We'll learn from it and we'll get better."

Aside from that lapse, Jouran played well in net. The sophomore made 14 saves, including on a point blank shot from Ruggles in the closing minutes of the game.

"Her teammates are recognizing it too, a starter as a sophomore, coming in this year, voted her captain, she's much more vocal with the team this year and she's capable of playing at a high level all year," Holle said. "I told the team at halftime and I told them at the end of the game, I thought our defensive shape was great throughout the night, we've really been working on that in practice and the back four did an excellent job at night. There's only so many shots you can take until one goes in the back of the net."

However, Assumption's pressure was too much at points, and the Knights added three second-half goals coming from sophomore Macie Ripslinger, Jackson and Ruggles.

"We start fresh every year. Of course we enjoy the championships and the records from the previous season but it's a fresh start for us each year, so it's a fresh start for our girls to get out on the field and make their own records," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "I really liked the way we played as a team, got to see some new faces, we have a young team out there so we have a great combination of senior and junior leadership and the new faces finding space on this team."

After scoring 31 goals a year ago, Jackson has set a lofty goal for her senior season before she heads to play at Minnesota State-Mankato.

"I want to get as many as I can, but I also want to be a good teammate. Honestly, if I had to say a number, 45, I'm aiming there," said Jackson, who also is captain this year. "I want to be a captain for everyone, I want everybody to have fun this season, I want everybody to enjoy it. I also want to win, obviously but being a captain, it means a lot to me and to be captain on this team, it means so much."

