Jackson scores four goals as Davenport Assumption cruises into final

“It has certainly sparked us in this tournament.”

Jackson had some help.

On Assumption’s first goal, Scodeller collided with a Nevada defender and the keeper at the top of the box. Scodeller, though, was able to get a touch on the ball before the contact and left an open net for Jackson.

Gracen Ruggles played a nice pass into the box for Jackson’s second score.

Then to complete the hat trick, keeper Dawsen Dorsey punched out a Nevada attempt. Aubree Langan delivered a pass to Scodeller and she connected with Jackson on a through ball.

“There are so many people on our team that are great passers, great distributors and I just have to finish what they give me in the box,” Jackson said. “Sam and I do a really good job connecting.”

Jackson has had the finishing touch.

"She reads passes well," Ruggles said. "She has great run through and her touch leading in front is awesome. She's strong up there."

The Knights were more connected and crisper than they were in the quarterfinal win over Sioux City Heelan.

It also didn’t take Assumption as long to get going.