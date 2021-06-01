Jackson's big night leads Assumption soccer to another rout

“We always have the mindset that if we can get it over early, let’s get it over early,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of people who have the mindset to get it done. We’re going to go at it as hard as we can no matter who it is.”

Jackson scored a little over a minute into Tuesday’s match at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex when she headed a corner kick from teammate Lexi Moore into the goal.

“We have been having a hard time capitalizing on corner kicks,” Jackson said. “We’ve been having different people take them. I was like, let’s get this one in. It was my first header goal of the season. It was pretty cool to get it. Lexi had a great pass.”

Gracen Ruggles and Scodeller scored in the fifth and seventh minutes, respectively, and then Jackson stole a pass and scored in the eighth minute to make it 4-0.

“We wanted to start fast and score early,” Maus said. “We wanted to make sure we were pushing forward, hitting our wings and finishing in the box. We did a really good job of executing the game plan today.”

Jackson scored two more goals to increase the lead to 6-0. Anika Ekstrom also scored two goals in the first half, and Langan added another. Assumption led 9-0 at halftime.