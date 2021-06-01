Jackson's big night leads Assumption soccer to another rout

Davenport Assumption’s Jade Jackson began the 2021 soccer season in the midfield, distributing the ball to the Knights’ many scorers.
But then Jackson moved to a forward position and became a scoring threat herself.
Jackson has been pouring in goals for the top-ranked Knights late in the season, and she had her first career four-goal game in Assumption’s 10-0 win over visiting Mediapolis in Tuesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal.
“At the beginning of the season I was playing more of an attacking center mid,” Jackson said. “I was passing up to Sam (Scodeller) and Aubree (Langan), who are both awesome finishers, and they were scoring a lot of goals. But then Aubree and I switched, so now I’m more of an attacker and shooter. I’ve really had to pick up the role of scoring more.”
Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said that Jackson is a dynamic player who would be successful no matter what position she played. Jackson now has 23 goals and 11 assists this season.
“She’s a force anywhere she is on the field,” Maus said. “You can put her anywhere and she’s going to be helpful for the team, but right now she’s doing a great job of finding the back of the net.”
Jackson has nine goals in Assumption’s last three matches, all blowout wins. She had a hat trick in the Knights’ 14-0 win over Wapello in the regional opener, which only took a half to complete. It was another short night for Assumption (13-5), as Scodeller scored less than two minutes into the second half to finish off Mediapolis (4-11-1).
“We always have the mindset that if we can get it over early, let’s get it over early,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of people who have the mindset to get it done. We’re going to go at it as hard as we can no matter who it is.”
Jackson scored a little over a minute into Tuesday’s match at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex when she headed a corner kick from teammate Lexi Moore into the goal.
“We have been having a hard time capitalizing on corner kicks,” Jackson said. “We’ve been having different people take them. I was like, let’s get this one in. It was my first header goal of the season. It was pretty cool to get it. Lexi had a great pass.”
Gracen Ruggles and Scodeller scored in the fifth and seventh minutes, respectively, and then Jackson stole a pass and scored in the eighth minute to make it 4-0.
“We wanted to start fast and score early,” Maus said. “We wanted to make sure we were pushing forward, hitting our wings and finishing in the box. We did a really good job of executing the game plan today.”
Jackson scored two more goals to increase the lead to 6-0. Anika Ekstrom also scored two goals in the first half, and Langan added another. Assumption led 9-0 at halftime.
Assumption, which won its first two postseason matches by a combined score of 24-0, should get more of a challenge in Friday’s regional final when the Knights host No. 15 Solon (14-5).