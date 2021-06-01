 Skip to main content
Jackson's big night leads Assumption soccer to another rout
PREP GIRLS SOCCER | ASSUMPTION 10, MEDIAPOLIS 0

Davenport Assumption Logo

Davenport Assumption’s Jade Jackson began the 2021 soccer season in the midfield, distributing the ball to the Knights’ many scorers.

But then Jackson moved to a forward position and became a scoring threat herself.

Jackson has been pouring in goals for the top-ranked Knights late in the season, and she had her first career four-goal game in Assumption’s 10-0 win over visiting Mediapolis in Tuesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal.

“At the beginning of the season I was playing more of an attacking center mid,” Jackson said. “I was passing up to Sam (Scodeller) and Aubree (Langan), who are both awesome finishers, and they were scoring a lot of goals. But then Aubree and I switched, so now I’m more of an attacker and shooter. I’ve really had to pick up the role of scoring more.”

Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said that Jackson is a dynamic player who would be successful no matter what position she played. Jackson now has 23 goals and 11 assists this season.

“She’s a force anywhere she is on the field,” Maus said. “You can put her anywhere and she’s going to be helpful for the team, but right now she’s doing a great job of finding the back of the net.”

Jackson has nine goals in Assumption’s last three matches, all blowout wins. She had a hat trick in the Knights’ 14-0 win over Wapello in the regional opener, which only took a half to complete. It was another short night for Assumption (13-5), as Scodeller scored less than two minutes into the second half to finish off Mediapolis (4-11-1).

“We always have the mindset that if we can get it over early, let’s get it over early,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of people who have the mindset to get it done. We’re going to go at it as hard as we can no matter who it is.”

Jackson scored a little over a minute into Tuesday’s match at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex when she headed a corner kick from teammate Lexi Moore into the goal.

“We have been having a hard time capitalizing on corner kicks,” Jackson said. “We’ve been having different people take them. I was like, let’s get this one in. It was my first header goal of the season. It was pretty cool to get it. Lexi had a great pass.”

Gracen Ruggles and Scodeller scored in the fifth and seventh minutes, respectively, and then Jackson stole a pass and scored in the eighth minute to make it 4-0.

“We wanted to start fast and score early,” Maus said. “We wanted to make sure we were pushing forward, hitting our wings and finishing in the box. We did a really good job of executing the game plan today.”

Jackson scored two more goals to increase the lead to 6-0. Anika Ekstrom also scored two goals in the first half, and Langan added another. Assumption led 9-0 at halftime.

Assumption, which won its first two postseason matches by a combined score of 24-0, should get more of a challenge in Friday’s regional final when the Knights host No. 15 Solon (14-5).

“It will be nice for us to step up and have a good challenge the next game,” Maus said. “It’s the playoffs, and it’s win or go home. So every game counts, and we certainly aren’t looking past anyone at this point.”

