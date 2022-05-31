Jackson's goal lifts Knights back to semis

DES MOINES — In years past, it's not uncommon to watch Assumption pile on the goals to open up the state tournament.

Tuesday, the Knights showed they can win the tight games too.

Jade Jackson's goal in the 22nd minute was enough as Assumption edged Center Point-Urbana 1-0 to advance to the state semifinals for the sixth straight season.

"That was a big sigh of relief for us," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "(CPU) came out really strong, they were excited coming out of the gate and came out hard after us. I thought we did a great job of just playing our game and kept going, even when things weren't going our way. I'm happy with the result, at this point 1-0 is good enough and we'll take it."

The Knights face Nevada at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It's the first time the Knights have been held to less than four goals in the quarterfinal during this current title run, in which the Knights are vying for their sixth straight title.

"Everybody comes with their best game in the state tournament and (CPU) played a really good game against us," Maus said. "It gets a little difficult when there's so many people in the box, but I thought we did a great job of staying composed, their keeper made some great diving saves on our outside shots but I was very proud of our shot selection, great rips and we're going to find the back of the net with those eventually."

With the Stormin' Pointers (15-4) packing the box, disrupting Assumption's crosses and through balls, Jackson scored from 18 yards out. She took a pass from Belle Langan, fought off a defender, and ripped a shot into the top of the net to give Assumption (15-4) the lead.

"We knew, as they're a really good team, they're going to pack the box and try and get all the balls, all the crosses out as fast as they could," Jackson said. "We realized soon that the top of the 18-yard box was wide open. I just took a shot and I got a really good pass from Belle, I give all the credit to her."

From there, the Knights relied on a stout back line that hasn't allowed a goal in their last five games.

Though it wasn't a perfect game from the Assumption defense, the Knights recovered quickly and prevented the Stormin' Pointers from testing keeper Dawsen Dorsey in the match, limiting CPU to just one shot off frame.

"Dawsen controlled the back line very well and I thought we all talked really well. (Piper Seberg), the center back kind of helped us out with where we needed to be," senior defender Morgan Jennings said. "It was a little closer than we expected, but I think we still played well and we know there's some really talented teams in the bracket still so we just have to play our game."

It bodes well for Assumption that it found a way to win on a day when passes weren't quite connecting as crisply and CPU goalkeeper Emerson Fleming made eight saves.

"If teams do pack the box like they did today, that's just opportunities for us to take shots outside the box. I have a lot of confidence in my team that we can make those tough shots," Jackson said. "We could have had a few more goals, I think we had a lot of opportunities, we just need to finish.

"I'm really looking forward to Thursday, I think we're going to put a lot of those opportunities away."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.