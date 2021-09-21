Jah leads Moline soccer to rout of Alleman

Alleman exited halftime trailing Western Big 6 rival Moline by three goals on Tuesday.
In the span of just over two minutes early in the second half, Maroons junior forward and co-captain Saiheed Jah doubled the Pioneers' deficit and put the Maroons well on their way to a 7-0 win.
“Saiheed is a very athletic and talented player, and we challenged him to step forward as a leader of the team by altering his position on offense, and it paid off,” said Moline coach Rick Sanchez. “We also focused our efforts throughout the match on consistency and efficiency in ball movement, and most importantly, to set the tempo from the start on the offensive side.”
Coach Sanchez’s squad evened its record in the Western Big 6 Conference at 2-2 and improved to 10-3-1 on the season. The loss dropped the Pioneers to 0-3 in the WB6, and 2-5 overall.
“We’ve experienced some tough losses as of late against quality competition, and going forward, our athleticism and speed can help us to win once we gain more confidence in our ball movement and passing,” Sanchez said after the match. “On both sides of the field, offensively and defensively, tempo and ball control are critical, and against Alleman, our players did a great job of getting aggressive shots on goal, and on defense, we totally shut down Alleman’s scoring opportunities.”
In the first half, Moline scored thirteen minutes into the match on an unassisted goal by senior and co-captain Jaeger Norton to lead 1-0. After a penalty assessed to Alleman, Jah scored his first goal of the night on a penalty kick with a misdirection play called by Coach Sanchez.
With four minutes left in the first half, sophomore Sam Ramirez scored the third and final goal of the half for Moline, on a corner shot assisted by senior Chris Lopez.
Like the first half, the second period was dominated by Moline. Jah’s first goal of the period occurred at three minutes into the half, followed by his second score just forty seconds later, and his third unassisted goal one-and-one-half minutes later on a side-angle shot high into the far corner of the goal.
Moline’s final goal was scored by Ramirez, with an assist from junior Gio Gonzalez , at the thirteen minute mark of the second half.
“It is going to be tough for us to get in the conversation about the conference title, especially with Quincy undefeated and playing very well, but we have the athletes to be right there, we will keep working to play with confidence, and both offensive and defensive efficiency, quickness and strength,” said Sanchez.
Moline faces Normal Community on Thursday night, a test the Maroons are looking forward to.