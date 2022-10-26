Jah scores 40th goal, but Maroons fall short in sectional semis

Moline High School senior soccer standout Saiheed Jah scored his 40th goal of the season Wednesday night.

It was not enough to extend the Maroons' season.

Joliet West ended Moline's postseason run in a Class 3A sectional semifinal at the Moline Soccer Bowl, 2-1.

The second-seeded Tigers (17-5-3) advance to Friday’s sectional final at the Moline Soccer Bowl against third-seeded Edwardsville, a 2-0 winner over O’Fallon.

The Maroons closed 16-4-1.

Jah’s 40 goals are the most in a season under coach Rick Sanchez and just short of the school’s single-season record.

The game was intense early on as neither team scored in the first half.

Joliet West’s Victor Antomez broke the tie with a goal in the 51st minute. He scored another just a couple minutes later to give the Tigers command.

Jah’s tally came in the 55th minute as each team remained on the attack until the end. Each team had good looks that were denied or shot wide, but the Tigers managed to finish just enough.

Moline beat Joliet West the last two postseasons and the competitiveness between the two teams was on display in front of a loud Moline home crowd.

“We knew what kind of players they have,” Sanchez said. “We expected it to be a very competitive game. Just unfortunate for us. Just a little bit too many mistakes. Against good teams at this level they are going to take advantage of it.”

The Tigers out-shot the Maroons 8-7 on goal. Moline keeper Owen Gault made a trio of diving saves to keep things close for the Maroons.

“We had our chances,” Sanchez said. “A couple of nice, solid chances there we had.”

It was a back-and-forth 80 minutes of action. Moline just fell short.

“It just wasn’t our night tonight,” Sanchez said.

Moline’s coach was proud of how his team battled as it dealt with injuries.

“I give my guys a lot of credit," Sanchez said. "I’m proud of them for continuing to battle. We’re down 2-0 and we continue to battle and we made it 2-1 and we still had another two, three, four opportunities.”

Despite falling short of a third straight run to the round of 16, the Maroons finished the season with a third straight regional title.

“These are the disappointments that we are going to see in life and how we’re going to handle these situations,” Sanchez said. “I basically just told them, 'Be proud of each other, be proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, and we just move on.'"

Moline’s home crowd also took advantage of the rare chance to host a sectional and stayed engaged throughout the game.

“I think it was great for our guys to play and have nice support from family and friends,” Sanchez said. “It was an awesome crowd and this is why we continue to request for regionals and sectionals because we feel like we have a lot of support and they showed up tonight and we certainly appreciated it.”