Jah's hat trick leads Moline to first WB6 victory

When the Moline High School boys' soccer team needed him the most, senior forward Saiheed Jah was there to answer the call.

Up by one over Quincy at halftime of Tuesday's Western Big 6 match at the Moline Soccer Bowl, the Maroons took a hit when the Blue Devils scored twice in just over 12 minutes to take the lead and the momentum away from the hosts.

That was when Jah converted Moline's first second-half shot on goal into the game-tying goal at the 66:24 mark off a feed from Sam Ramirez. Fifty-seven seconds later, Jah's third goal of the night put the Maroons back up for good as they went on to best Quincy 5-2.

"They got up by one, and I was a little nervous," said Jah. "When I put that one (the tying goal) in, I knew we had the momentum back, and we were able to put in some more."

Bouncing back from last Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Geneseo, Moline (4-2) evens its conference mark at 1-1 while handing the Blue Devils (4-3) their first league setback following a 2-0 start.

"Quincy is a good team," Jah stated. "It's the first time I've beaten them. This was one of the games I really looked forward to."

The first goal of Jah's Tuesday hat trick came just 23 seconds after the opening kickoff. Diego Gomez found him in stride and he took it all the way in, beating Quincy goalkeeper Lucas Shepherd for a quick 1-0 Moline lead.

After that initial tally, the Maroons had multiple opportunities to add to their lead but were unable to find the back of the net.

"The first 25 minutes, we had chance after chance, but we were not putting them in," Jah said. "I was getting pretty frustrated, but I knew we were getting chances, and I was confident we'd put some in eventually."

Moline outshot the Blue Devils 9-1 in the first half but was still clinging to a 1-0 lead at intermission. The tide started to turn just over two minutes into the second half when Quincy's Nolan Fleer worked out of a crowd in front of the net and scored to tie the game.

At the 54:33 mark, Moline was whistled for a handball in the box, and the Devils cashed in when senior midfielder Carter Venvertloh beat Maroon keeper Owen Gault (four saves) on the penalty kick for a 2-1 Quincy lead.

"They had the handball, and we took advantage of it," said Quincy coach Ron Bridal. "We had the momentum, and then we gave up a goal, and then another. We certainly didn't have the momentum at that point."

After the Maroons regained the lead, they got some insurance when Ramirez banged home a lengthy kick at the 71-minute mark to give the hosts a 4-2 edge.

"As soon as I made contact with the ball, I just felt like it had a good chance to go in," Ramirez said. "I hit it perfectly. I knew we needed that extra goal to put the game away."

The game was truly put away with 2:35 remaining when Jah set up Ivan Sanchez in front of the box, and Sanchez put the ball home to give the Maroons a commanding three-goal lead.

However, it was Jah taking charge at the right time that turned the tide once and for all for Moline.

"I knew we'd get chances after Quincy got one ahead of us, and we expect that from Sai, being a four-year varsity starter," said Moline coach Rick Sanchez. "I'm happy for him, and for our team. We didn't let down and continued to work."