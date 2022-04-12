Kamp comes up big as PV beats Bettendorf in PKs

Libby Kamp got a little help on her assignment Tuesday night.

With Kamp and Pleasant Valley deadlocked and heading to penalty kicks against rival Bettendorf, the Spartan goaltender received some advice from teammate Morgan Russmann.

"Morgan was talking to me before we took the PKs and she said, 'I was watching their film when they took 20 PKs (in a loss to North Scott last week), you gotta go left,'" Kamp said.

Kamp took the advice, jumping to the left to stop a kick from Avery Horner, then stopping another from Carson Bohonek as PV grabbed a 2-1 win in penalty kicks, outscoring the Bulldogs 4-2 in the shootout at Spartan Stadium.

"I play with Avery, I know I can't read her PKs at all so I just went with Morgan's suggestion and I think stopping that first PK gave me some momentum and really riled up everyone," Kamp said. "It really hypes me up knowing that I can do that. ... In games, as long as my mindset is good, knowing that I can do this and I have to stop at least one and my team will take over is the mindset I come in with."

PV didn't miss on its penalty kick chances, Sophia Lewis' goal sending the Class 3A No. 7 Spartans (4-2, 3-0 MAC) into a raucous celebration on the field.

"I think it means more and more every year that we play," Russmann said of beating their cross-town rival. "In this rivalry game, it doesn't matter who has the better team, it is more who can come out, settle in first and give that first punch."

Russmann landed that first punch, taking a pass from Jayne Abraham and scoring in the 10th minute. With Bettendorf playing with the wind in the first half, Russmann's goal was big to get the Spartans going early, but Bettendorf (3-2, 1-2) countered soon after, Carson Bohonek knocking in a ball from Alma Gonzalez-Hayes on a free kick in the 22nd minute.

Bettendorf, ranked 10th, had a couple other chances to grab the lead in the half, its best coming just minutes later when Horner got behind the Spartan defense, but her shot missed the net wide.

"You take advantage of the opportunities, and you realize you're probably going to get more great opportunities that you don't put in," Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. "We took advantage of the one and you kind of figured, in this kind of game, you're not going to put in every ball."

The Spartans moved Addie Kerkhoff back from midfield to defense in the second half and that, coupled with the wind, limited Bettendorf's chances the rest of the match.

"Addie went back to her familiar position and we just made a couple adjustments defensively but it was really more to put us in a situation where we could keep the ball," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "It wasn't so much that we were going to be under a lot of pressure. We wanted to maintain the ball and get some opportunities."

PV controlled play for much of the second half but couldn't often get past Bettendorf's back line.

PV had 10 corners in the last 60 minutes but couldn't find a quality look, and the couple of good scoring chances the Spartans had were turned away by Bettendorf keeper Avery Franzman, who made seven saves, including a jumping punch to send a shot from Camryn Woods over the net in the 62nd minute.

"It was very intense, very competitive. We're obviously upset we didn't win the game but at the same time, I couldn't be prouder," Hornaday said. "We had a very specific defensive plan that we knew we needed to come out with because they're so fast up front and we did it very, very well.

"The girls are chomping at the bit to get another opportunity at them."

