Kilstrom, Bulldogs turn back top-ranked Spartans

“She is our savior,” Horner said. “She’s been killing it all year.”

Even with PV intensifying the pressure, Kilstrom, who wears a head band to protect herself, refused to budge.

“In that moment, it is a go, go, go,” Kilstrom said. “You don’t have time to think about the what-ifs. You have to throw yourself in the front of the ball, see the ball and follow it.”

As a result, every team in 3A has now sustained a loss this season.

Knupp, whose squad turns around and plays top-10 ranked West Des Moines Dowling on Saturday, had no complaints with his team’s effort.

“We just lacked that finishing touch to get a lead and the win,” he said. “We’re right where we want to be on April 30.

“The rivalry game is one you always want to win, but it is still just another game. I still think we’re right at the top of (3A). We just didn’t get the win today.”

Bettendorf, meanwhile, hopes this can be a springboard following losses to Ankeny and Linn-Mar in the past few weeks. The Bulldogs still have MAC tussles with 1A top-ranked Assumption and 3A 10th-ranked Muscatine.