Kilstrom comes up big again as Spartans defend 3A title

DES MOINES — Jack Kilstrom was a brick wall.

The Pleasant Valley keeper was strong all through the state tournament, but he was at his absolute best in the biggest moments during Saturday's Class 3A state tournament.

Kilstrom made four key saves and another in penalty kicks as the Spartans edged Waukee Northwest 1-0 (4-3 in penalty kicks) to successfully defend their state title at Cownie Soccer Park.

"There was a lot of pressure on him at the beginning of the year, following Gabe Johnson, a quality goalkeeper, and he was nervous, didn't want to mess up, and he just stepped up to the plate," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "A top class goalkeeping performance."

After Northwest keeper Andrew Cork missed the first penalty kick wide of the net, Pleasant Valley buried all four of its attempts. The Wolves scored on their next three, but Kilstrom made a diving stop on Cole Schrage to start the celebration for the second straight year.

"I knew which way he was going, based on his run-up," Kilstrom said. "I'm pretty good at PKs, I have a good record at PKs. I knew all my players were going to put it in the back of the net so it was just up to me to stop one."

PV's only loss this year was to the Wolves, back on April 30. The Spartans were adamant that wasn't the team they wanted to be and were eager for a chance to prove it in the rematch.

And though it took 100 minutes and a shootout, they came out on top when it mattered most.

"That was definitely a turning point for us. We switched up our formation, we moved players around and worked hard in and out of practice from that day on and it paid off," said senior midfielder Rhys Ward, who was named captain of the all-tournament team, along with Kilstrom, Jeffery Rinker and Justin Ancelet. "After that first loss, everyone was just desperate to get better and we knew we weren't going to concede another loss on the season."

After a quiet start, Kilstrom was first tested midway through the first half, and not by the Wolves.

A kick into the box on a free kick was headed by Ward toward the Spartan net, and Kilstrom prevented an own goal with a diving save.

"I thought that was a pretty good save on my part, that kind of got me going," Kilstrom said. "That was my first kind of real save, so getting that one started, and it being a good save, I think it really got my confidence going and it just went uphill from there."

The Spartans played a strong first 30 minutes, but as the game wore on, Northwest started to take the game over. Kilstrom was helped out by Brady Hunter in the final 10 minutes when Hunter stopped a shot at an open net after Kilstrom had been pulled out of position.

The next 40 minutes was all Northwest, as the Wolves dominated possession and applied relentless pressure to the PV back line.

They never broke, and when they bent, Kilstrom was there to make the save, including a diving one on Eric Moncada in the 47th minute. He came out to stop multiple crosses and never once bobbled the ball to give the Wolves a second chance.

"They were very physical in the box, a very big team, very tall, so I knew there were going to be chances that they'd win those headers, so just stay set, stay ready and put trust in my teammates, put trust in myself," Kilstrom said. "I knew I could make the saves, so just had to be ready."

Now, after having fallen short of state in so many years, the Spartans are defending state champs and have yet to concede a goal in six games at Cownie Soccer Park. PV has not allowed a postseason goal in the last 720 minutes. And in both state tournaments, the Spartans were seeded sixth.

"Now we have two state championships under our belt," Rinker said, "and it just shows to us the soccer program we've created and that people should put some respect on PV."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.