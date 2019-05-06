At the beginning of the season, Carly King wrote down goals she wanted to accomplish in her senior year on the soccer field.
Scoring 30 goals was at the top of the list. After scoring 26 last year, that number sure seemed lofty at the time, but King may have to set the bar a little higher.
With four goals Monday, King now has 24 goals through 10 games this season, helping lead the Class 1A No. 1 Knights to a 5-1 win over Class 3A No. 9 Pleasant Valley.
"It's not easy but I think it's simpler than it looks," King said. "There's a lot more thought that goes into it than overworking and sprinting at every ball but my teammates have helped me a lot with that, just playing great balls and playing the few they get to me, I have to finish."
King's scoring prowess has been set up by heads-up passes from her teammates and it was no different Monday night. She took a pass from Kylie Hulsbrink out wide and fired a shot into the back of the net for her first goal in the fourth minute to put the Knights up 1-0. After scoring her second goal a minute later, King ran down a ball from Abbey Klostermann to complete the hat trick in the 18th minute.
After Sam Scodeller scored to up the lead to 4-0, King's fourth goal came on a through ball from freshman Jade Jackson in the 53rd minute.
"She is playing some of the best soccer we've seen her play early in the season," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "The maturity and composure we're seeing from her is something we've never seen and I think she still has a little more in the tank but it's amazing what she's done so far."
Pleasant Valley (7-4, 4-2) has just three seniors on the team and for several players, this was their first time seeing just how explosive King can be. The first two goals caught the Spartans off-guard, but even after they adjusted, still found it hard to stop the Assumption (10-0, 7-0) senior. Isabel Russman scored the lone goal for PV in the 49th minute.
"She did a great job tonight, not only getting loose but finishing," PV head coach Ed Knupp said of King. "The way to stop a good forward with great speed is to read the game a little bit better, anticipate a little bit better and not let her get behind you. We weren't sure how fast she was until we saw her. She's improved her game from last year and we adjusted finally but she did a great job."
The win keeps Assumption atop the MAC race and the Knights can clinch at least a share if North Scott beats Bettendorf today. After splitting the conference three ways last season, the Knights are eager not to share it.
"That is another goal I think for every player, we wrote down we wanted the outright MAC title," King said. "We know we're capable of it and we're sick of giving up a loss to a MAC team. To be in this position at this point in the season is really awesome."