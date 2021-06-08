Knights close with flurry, advance to 1A semifinals

“I was not settled at any time through that match,” Dorsey said. "They were a really good team and put some good shots on us."

Assumption broke the ice in the 23rd minute. As Heelan keeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons brought the ball down, it fell out of her hands. Scodeller was there to clean it up for the goal.

“We had a lot of players in the box to cause commotion,” Scodeller said. “We did a great job of doing our job in the box. I happen to be where the ball was, and I knew it was going to go in.”

With heat indexes near 90 degrees, Assumption couldn’t add on in the next 45-plus minutes.

Defender Piper Seberg went down with a knee injury and didn’t return. Scodeller took a knee in the back and left for several minutes before returning.

"They were very physical," Maus said of the Crusaders.

Injuries have been a theme for the Knights all season.

“It just means we have to do it for them,” Dorsey said. “Some players are going to have to step up. We can’t cry about it. We have to go and play.”

On top of that, Fitzsimmons turned away several dangerous looks from Assumption, including a penalty kick try from Lexi Moore in the 52nd minute.