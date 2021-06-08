Knights close with flurry, advance to 1A semifinals

DES MOINES — This was hardly a quarterfinal pushover.
The heat, multiple injuries and a stingy Sioux City Heelan goalkeeper provided the top-seeded Davenport Assumption girls’ soccer team with a firm test Tuesday morning.
Eventually, the Knights found their footing and finished with a flurry.
Assumption scored three goals in the last 8 minutes, 46 seconds to clip Heelan 4-0 in a Class 1A state contest at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
“This first game usually has not been as big of a challenge as it was today,” Assumption senior Sam Scodeller said. “(Heelan) had a great game today.
“It really woke us up, but we’re here to win and we’re here to stay.”
It was the Knights’ 13th consecutive state tournament victory. They move on to play fourth-seeded Nevada, a 1-0 winner over Dubuque Wahlert, in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“At the end of the day, all that matters is we’re going to the next day,” Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. “It might have taken us a few extra minutes to settle in and find a groove, but once we did, we were ready to go.”
Scodeller, Jade Jackson, Aubree Langan and Aubrie Masterson had goals for the Knights (15-5). Goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey had nine saves.
“I was not settled at any time through that match,” Dorsey said. "They were a really good team and put some good shots on us."
Assumption broke the ice in the 23rd minute. As Heelan keeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons brought the ball down, it fell out of her hands. Scodeller was there to clean it up for the goal.
“We had a lot of players in the box to cause commotion,” Scodeller said. “We did a great job of doing our job in the box. I happen to be where the ball was, and I knew it was going to go in.”
With heat indexes near 90 degrees, Assumption couldn’t add on in the next 45-plus minutes.
Defender Piper Seberg went down with a knee injury and didn’t return. Scodeller took a knee in the back and left for several minutes before returning.
"They were very physical," Maus said of the Crusaders.
Injuries have been a theme for the Knights all season.
“It just means we have to do it for them,” Dorsey said. “Some players are going to have to step up. We can’t cry about it. We have to go and play.”
On top of that, Fitzsimmons turned away several dangerous looks from Assumption, including a penalty kick try from Lexi Moore in the 52nd minute.
The Knights had trouble connecting passes in stretches of the match.
“After halftime, we bottomed out a little bit,” Scodeller said.
It found itself again late.
In the 72nd minute, Jackson took a pass from Scodeller and delivered a low shot past Fitzsimmons.
“I had a couple great looks that I didn’t capitalize on,” Jackson said. “We just had to keep our composure. There were a lot of shots we should have had but the keeper saved.
“We really adjusted and went low where the keeper couldn’t get it.”
Langan scored off a pass from Morgan Jennings in the 78th minute. Less than a minute later, Jackson found Masterson and she pushed it through the back of the net.
“It is the end of the game, it is hot, people tend to get exhausted and you get a little bit lazier,” Scodeller said. “Scoring three times in the last 10 minutes helps us a lot moving forward.
“It proves we can go all the way, we can go 80 minutes and not stop.”