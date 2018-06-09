DES MOINES — This title carries extra meaning for Davenport Assumption's girls soccer team.
The Knights claimed their seventh state title in the last eight years Saturday with an 8-0 win over Sioux City Heelan, a happy ending to what has been an emotional two weeks for the program.
All postseason, the Knights have been playing for assistant coach David Cell, who passed away on May 29 at the age of 30.
"We definitely had a lot more motivation than probably a lot of other teams had with the tragedy our team faced," junior forward Carly King said. "I think we used that as our motivation and we realized it’s more than a game but we could honor our coach by playing."
A soccer and basketball player growing up, Cell coached teams at the North Scott Soccer Club before joining the Knights' staff as an assistant. He helped the team win three state titles, the third won Saturday.
"His love for the game was overwhelming," senior Molly Gervase said. "He taught us so many things and he was our offensive coordinator. Without him, we knew who we were playing for.
"We know he’s up there cheering for us. We did it for his family, his parents and his sister. He has a special place in our hearts and he’ll always be remembered on this team."
The Knights wore jerseys all weekend with Cell's initials stitched into the sleeves and wore tie-dye T-shirts with #DoitforDavid on the back.
Those shirts were in the stands all weekend, worn by the parents and fans who came to watch the Knights.
"I think it was just a great reminder for all of us that we have so much more behind us," King said. "Even though he’s not here with us, David is always in our hearts."
There will be a visitation from 2-5 p.m. today at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge.
"This part of the season was David’s favorite part of the season," head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "There’s not a lot that we can do at this point but to celebrate him in some way, the letters were nice.
"I know he meant a lot to the girls and this program, and it was a good way to end the season on a high note."