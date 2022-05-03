Knights edge Lancer girls in slugfest

ELDRIDGE — Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer match between two teams ranked in the top five of their respective classes was a battle.

There were multiple fouls and bloody noses on both sides.

And the contest came down to the end.

Davenport Assumption, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, held off Class 2A fifth-ranked North Scott in the closing minutes for a 3-2 win at The Pitch.

“When we go to play North Scott, we always know it’s going to be a physical game,” Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. “I’m glad that we stuck to our guns, played smart balls and executed.”

Gracen Ruggles scored a pair of goals for the Knights (7-3, 4-1 MAC), and her corner kick just got over leaping goalkeeper Natalie Knepper to give Assumption a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

“I thought we were going to have a good opportunity on the corner,” Ruggles said. “The rest of my teammates rushing the goal was kind of frantic. We’ve been practicing corners a lot, so I think we were ready for it.”

When Assumption goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey wasn’t able to corral a ball in front of the goal, North Scott’s Delaney Fitzgibbon knocked it into the net in the 36th minute. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Both teams picked up the intensity after the intermission. When Assumption’s Dru Dorsey was fouled in the box in the 54th minute, Ruggles knocked in the penalty kick — her 11th goal of the season — to put the Knights ahead.

Assumption’s Amalie Yeates took a shot in the 60th minute that was saved by Knepper, but she rebounded her own miss and put it in to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.

North Scott’s Kendall Knisley headed in a corner kick by Kenna McGee to trim the lead to 3-2 with just over 11 minutes remaining, but the Knights were able to hold off the Lancers (6-5-1, 3-3 MAC) for the win.

“I thought we hung our heads a little bit when we got down 3-1. But they came back,” North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. “I thought the last 16-18 minutes, that’s the urgency we need to play with for 80. We can’t sit there and wait. I thought the last 16 we really controlled play and had more opportunities. We’ve got to find a way to link that up for more than a half of a half.”

Dawsen Dorsey finished with six saves for the Knights, including several in the closing minutes as North Scott pushed to tie the score.

“Dawsen made some big saves for us and kept us in the lead at the end,” Maus said. “I was really pleased with the way the girls stuck strong at the end. It was a tough, gritty fight, and I was happy with the result.”

North Scott, which failed to win for the third straight match, was competitive with the top-ranked Knights despite being without three starters. The Lancers started four sophomores and a freshman.

“We had a lot of players get minutes and a lot of youth get minutes,” Ayers said. “In a big game like this, hopefully that will pay dividends when we get into the playoffs.”

