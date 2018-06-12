Davenport Assumption's girls soccer team had no equal on the field this spring in Class 1A.
That dominance showed on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams as well.
Forward Carly King, midfielder Molly Gervase and defender Bridget Poster were among 12 players selected to the first team in 1A. Assumption's Elizabeth Maus was named the coach of the year.
King scored a team-high 26 goals, including six at the state tournament, to propel the Knights to their third consecutive championship and seventh in eight years.
Gervase, a University of Denver prospect, finished the year with 25 goals and was named captain of the 1A all-tournament team at state for the second straight season.
Poster was part of a defensive unit which allowed only one goal in the postseason and collected 15 shutouts for the season.
It was Maus' third title as coach after winning two as a player for the Knights.
In Class 2A, North Scott's Rylie Rucker and Brenna Kundel were selected to the first team. Rucker had five goals and five assists for the Lancers, who finished the year 12-7. Kundel was the team's top defensive player.
State qualifier Pleasant Valley had three second-team selections in 3A with Grace Necker (10 goals, 2 assists), Rory Donahue (10 goals, 6 assists) and keeper Jenna Ruccolo, who surrendered only six goals for the year and had a save percentage of .902.
Bettendorf's Allison Whitaker and Olivia Lewis were also on the second team. Whitaker recorded four goals and four assists. Lewis had six goals and a team-high seven assists.
Assumption senior defender Annie Argo and West Liberty senior Sarah Seele (29 goals, 7 assists) were second-team choices in 1A.