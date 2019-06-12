After claiming its fourth straight state title, Davenport Assumption's girls soccer team continues to reap the rewards.
The Knights had seven players named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams Wednesday, less than a week after beating North Polk 1-0 to win its eighth title in the last nine years and 10th overall.
Forwards Carly King and Livy Lansing and defender Abbey Klostermann were among 15 players selected to the first team in 1A.
King, a repeat first-team selection, scored 41 goals, including five at the state tournament, finishing her career with 101 goals. King added 14 assists this season, including five in a state quarterfinal win over Council Bluffs St. Albert, and was named captain of the 1A all-tournament team.
Lansing, headed to play soccer at Loras, scored a career-high 21 goals this year, including the game-winner in the title game against North Polk.
Klostermann, a junior defender, was part of a defensive unit which allowed five goals this season and posted 16 shutouts, including eight straight to close out the season.
In Class 2A, North Scott's Rylie Rucker was selected to the first team for the second straight year. Rucker, a senior, had 15 goals and 12 assists for the Lancers, who finished the season 11-8.
State qualifier Pleasant Valley had one Class 3A first-team selection in junior Ellie Scranton, who scored six goals and added two assists. Bettendorf also had a first-team selection in senior defender Alli Whitaker, who is headed to play at Northern Illinois.
The Spartans and Bulldogs each had two second-team selections. PV senior keeper Ashlee Kwak was selected after posting a goals against average of 1.119 while sophomore Isabel Russman (3 goals, 2 assists) was also selected. Bettendorf sophomore Sophia Utsinger (13 goals, 8 assists) and freshman Avery Horner (13 goals, 10 assists) also received second-team honors.
North Scott forward Paige Blaskovich (9 goals, 2 assists) and defender Adriane Latham were second-team selections in Class 2A.
Assumption senior keeper Anna Vonderhaar and senior defender Lauren Herrig — an Illinois State commit — were second-team choices in 1A while junior Sully Kelly (11 goals, 10 assists) and freshman Jade Jackson (7 goals, 10 assists) were also named to the second team.