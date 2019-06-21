Davenport Assumption continued its dominance of the soccer world, while Geneseo put together one of the best streaks in area history.
That team success is well-represented as the Knights and Maple Leafs lead the annual Quad-City Times All-Area girls soccer team.
Carly King, who ended her four-year career with a bang, is one of five Knights on the top two teams.
The Duke University track signee scored a Mississippi Athletic Conference single-season record 41 goals and added 14 assists while being named first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and was selected captain of the Class 1A all-tournament team, finishing her career with 101 goals.
King wasn't alone in leading the Knights to their fourth straight state title and 10th overall. She is joined on the first team by senior Livy Lansing (21 goals, six assists), senior Lauren Herrig — an Illinois State commit who anchored the Assumption back line — and junior Abbey Klostermann, who moved to defense to help the Knights hold opponents to five goals all season. Junior midfielder Sully Kelly is on the second team.
After starting the season 0-1-1, Geneseo uncorked a 22-game winning streak, 14th-longest in Illinois history. The Maple Leafs were led by senior Rachel Daniels, a repeat first-team selection who scored 31 goals and added 17 assists to earn Northern Illinois Big 12 MVP honors. She is joined by senior midfielder MaKenzie Thompson (28 goals, 6 assists) and junior goalkeeper Lauren Pardoe.
Pardoe posted 18 shutouts this season, allowing just seven goals on 82 shots all year.
Iowa Class 3A state qualifier Pleasant Valley has one first-team selection in midfielder Ellie Scranton, who scored six goals and added two assists to help the Spartans overcome having just two seniors on the roster.
Bettendorf, which finished second in the MAC behind Assumption, had one first-team selection in Alli Whitaker, a Northern Illinois signee who has been a staple of the Bulldog defense over her career.
North Scott's Rylie Rucker (15 goals, 12 assists), Rock Island's Kayla Garcia (16 goals, 6 assists) and Alleman's Julia DeSmet (11 goals, 13 assists) round out the first team.