Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley featured some of the stingiest defenses in Iowa.
It carried both to the state tournament, where the Knights came away with their third straight state title.
That team success is evident as the Knights and Spartans lead the annual Quad-City Times All-Area team.
Molly Gervase, who earned her third straight first-team selection after a stellar senior campaign, is one of four Knights on the top two teams. The University of Denver signee scored 26 goals and added six assists while being named first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association for the third straight year as well as being named the captain of the Class 1A all-tournament team for the second straight year.
Joining Gervase on the first team from the state-champion Knights are junior Carly King (26 goals, four assists) and senior Bridget Poster, who helped the Knights outscore opponents 114-5. Senior defender Annie Argo is on the second team.
PV had to readjust at the beginning of the season with its third coach in the past three years but the Spartans were successful, making their first trip to state since 2016. They also have four individuals on the top two teams. Midfielder Grace Necker and goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo are on the first team while forward Rory Donahue and defender Rachael Woods made the second team.
Ruccolo posted 13 shutouts this season, allowing just six goals all year.
Geneseo, which finished 17-4 and won an Illinois Class 2A regional championship, had two selections on the first team in Rachel Daniels and Heather Dietrich.
Dietrich was named the Northern Illinois Big-12 West Division MVP after scoring 17 goals and adding 11 assists for the Maple Leafs.
Bettendorf, which earned a share of the MAC with Pleasant Valley and Assumption, had one selection on the first team in defender Alli Whitaker.
North Scott's Brenna Kundel, Orion-Sherrard United's Lydia Clarke (21 goals, 15 assists), United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien (20 goals, 11 assists) and Central DeWitt's Maggie Murphy (17 goals, 15 assists) round out the first team.