Knisley hat trick helps North Scott advance

ELDRIDGE — At the beginning of her first season of varsity soccer, North Scott’s Kendall Knisley lacked patience. She fired away at the goal rather than trying to find a better shot.
Oh, how far she’s come.
In her first career postseason match on Wednesday, Knisley notched a hat trick as the sixth-ranked Lancers rolled to a 6-0 win over Fort Madison in a Class 2A regional semifinal at The Pitch.
“She’s settled down a little bit,” North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said of his sophomore forward. “Earlier in the year, shoot, her first five or six goals were from 30 yards out. We’ve gotten her to get closer and find those pockets in the box. She’s a tremendous talent. She’s a big reason why we’re where we’re at.”
That patience that Knisley has gained is something Ayers is trying to get out of his young Lancer squad, especially as it starts postseason play.
“We’re trying to be more patient on offense. That’s been a problem of ours all season long,” he said. “We’re rushing the shot or rushing the cross, and I think we still did that tonight at times. We’ve just been trying to fine tune things.”
Knisley said she had no nerves before the regional opener, mainly due to the growth the Lancers have made throughout the season. North Scott (12-5) won its sixth straight on Wednesday night.
“We are just coming together,” she said. “We’re getting things done. We’re doing things we couldn’t really do in the beginning of the season. I felt pretty confident.”
Knisley made a long run to the goal in the 10th minute of the contest to open the scoring. Teammate Hattie Hagedorn scored in the 25th minute, and then Knisley scored two more goals before halftime to notch her third hat trick of the season.
The entire first half was played near the Fort Madison goal. North Scott took 17 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes, while the Bloodhounds (8-7) had none. The Lancers led 4-0 at the break.
Reese Hilsenbeck and Delaney Fitzgibbon scored goals for the Lancers in the second half, the second coming on a Knisley assist.
North Scott advances to host Iowa City Liberty (11-6) in Friday’s regional final, and Ayers plans to have his young squad focused.
“I just want them to understand, since we are so young, that 30 seconds that we take a play off, can cause a goal,” he said. “That’s what we’re stressing, especially as we play better and better teams.”