Knisley hat trick helps North Scott advance

ELDRIDGE — At the beginning of her first season of varsity soccer, North Scott’s Kendall Knisley lacked patience. She fired away at the goal rather than trying to find a better shot.

Oh, how far she’s come.

In her first career postseason match on Wednesday, Knisley notched a hat trick as the sixth-ranked Lancers rolled to a 6-0 win over Fort Madison in a Class 2A regional semifinal at The Pitch.

“She’s settled down a little bit,” North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said of his sophomore forward. “Earlier in the year, shoot, her first five or six goals were from 30 yards out. We’ve gotten her to get closer and find those pockets in the box. She’s a tremendous talent. She’s a big reason why we’re where we’re at.”

That patience that Knisley has gained is something Ayers is trying to get out of his young Lancer squad, especially as it starts postseason play.

“We’re trying to be more patient on offense. That’s been a problem of ours all season long,” he said. “We’re rushing the shot or rushing the cross, and I think we still did that tonight at times. We’ve just been trying to fine tune things.”