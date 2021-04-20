Knisley tallies four goals, assist as North Scott girls top North

ELDRIDGE — Kendall Knisley scored four goals for the North Scott girls soccer team in a win over Davenport North, but she was prouder of something else.

The sophomore also had a nifty assist to put the finishing touches on a 6-0 win for the Lancers in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at The Pitch on Tuesday night.

Knisley made a sprinting run down the right side to the Wildcats’ goal-line then sent a centering pass right to Adeline Finnicum, who had an easy finish from 8 yards out in the 54th minute to finish the scoring night for the Lancers (4-4 overall, 2-2 MAC).

“I will score if I have the opportunity, but I would much rather have assists,” Knisley said. “I don’t care about scoring that much. I care about assisting to my team because it makes them more confident and helps them stay in the flow of the game.”

Lancers coach Dion Ayers said he loves Knisley’s attitude but added it is nice to have a weapon like Knisley, who can finish from anywhere on the field.

The slickest play Knisley made might have a been a shot that didn’t go in. Midway through the second half and just a minute before she exited the game for good, Knisley blasted a shot from about 30 yards that hit the underside of the crossbar before just barely rolling away from goal.