Knisley tallies four goals, assist as North Scott girls top North

ELDRIDGE — Kendall Knisley scored four goals for the North Scott girls soccer team in a win over Davenport North, but she was prouder of something else.
The sophomore also had a nifty assist to put the finishing touches on a 6-0 win for the Lancers in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at The Pitch on Tuesday night.
Knisley made a sprinting run down the right side to the Wildcats’ goal-line then sent a centering pass right to Adeline Finnicum, who had an easy finish from 8 yards out in the 54th minute to finish the scoring night for the Lancers (4-4 overall, 2-2 MAC).
“I will score if I have the opportunity, but I would much rather have assists,” Knisley said. “I don’t care about scoring that much. I care about assisting to my team because it makes them more confident and helps them stay in the flow of the game.”
Lancers coach Dion Ayers said he loves Knisley’s attitude but added it is nice to have a weapon like Knisley, who can finish from anywhere on the field.
The slickest play Knisley made might have a been a shot that didn’t go in. Midway through the second half and just a minute before she exited the game for good, Knisley blasted a shot from about 30 yards that hit the underside of the crossbar before just barely rolling away from goal.
“We haven’t had a threat like that from the outside in a long time,” Ayers said. “She is just a true team kid. Does she look to shoot and score? Yes, but she is just as happy putting a ball through to her teammates and letting them score, which is pretty cool. But five or six of her goals have been from outside the 18 (penalty box area) so she is more than capable of scoring from there.”
Davenport North coach Tyler Holle said his team knew about Knisley and had a game plan for her. It just wasn’t enough to stop her.
“We pointed her out and knew what she was capable of, but she was still able to get open,” Holle said. “That is a credit to her and what (North Scott) did offensively.”
The Lancers were connected and humming. Five of the six goals had assists. Bailie Arbogast assisted to Knisley in the fifth minute to put North Scott up 1-0. Paige Copp scored 10 minutes later after stealing a pass from a defender and beating Wildcats keeper Emma Jauron to the top left corner.
Knisley got her second in the 18th minute off an assist from Copp. In both her first-half goals, Knisley stepped to meet the passes from Copp and Arbogast to free herself up instead of waiting on the ball.
“My teammates were the reason I scored four goals,” Knisley added. “We’ve got some strong players. We’ve got some speed and some great passers.”
Knisley’s two second-half goals came two minutes apart in the 44th and 46th minutes, both off solid passes from Reese Hilsenbeck. She headed in her third goal and beat Jauron from about 12 yards out on her fourth goal.
“They were just great passes from Reese,” Knisley said.
After getting stomped by Bettendorf and falling to Muscatine last week, the Lancers have now won three in a row.
“That Bettendorf game just fueled us up because we learned how to play better as team and what we needed to work on,” Knisley said.
As for the Wildcats (3-2, 2-2), North did not record a shot on goal, although Holle thought his team accomplished some goals. Jauron finished with 11 saves.
“We came out and executed in the first half but, unfortunately, we gave away three balls on our back line that led to three first-half goals,” Holle said. “We are doing what we practice, and that is all I can ask for as a coach. The mistakes happen in a game, and it was just unfortunate that our mistakes led to three, first-half goals. I told them I was proud of their effort like I always am.”