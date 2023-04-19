When Kendall Knisley goes, the North Scott High School girls soccer team's offense goes.

The senior forward showed she can be dangerous in a variety of ways in Wednesday’s cross-river matchup at Moline.

Knisley was the offensive catalyst in a 6-1 win, scoring three goals and recording an assist for Iowa’s second-ranked team in Class 2A. Knisley scored two goals in the second half for the Lancers (8-0), including her second just a few minutes after the break to give the team a 3-0 lead.

“I just had open space and we needed those goals and energy because the first half we were kind of slow and it took us quite a while to get those goals, because the first two goals I think were kind of all luck,” she said. “We had a little talk at halftime, like, we need to pick up this energy because we can play way better than what we have been.”

Knisley thought the first 40 minutes were one of her team’s worst halves of the season, despite leading 2-0. Delaney Fitzgibbon found Knisley for the first goal seven minutes in, and Reese Hilsenbeck cleaned up a deflected shot off a free kick for the second goal.

Moline (3-5-1) was still in the game at halftime before the Lancers turned it on in the second half.

Brooklyn Bullock scored off a Knisley assist to make it 4-0. Moline’s Charlise Martel converted a penalty kick in the 49th minute, but the Maroons only mustered two shots on goal.

Knisley’s header off a Hilsenbeck assist gave her the hat trick and North Scott freshman Kenzie Moeller scored in the 65th minute to cap the comfortable win. Moline beat the Lancers 1-0 last season.

Knisley said it feels good to open the year 8-0 after rough starts to the season the last couple years. But the team has bigger goals.

“Us seniors especially want to go to state and obviously do better than how we have the last couple years,” she said. “We’re kind of an older team so all of us have been to state and we know what it likes. We’ve really just been pushing ourselves each and every day just to get better and better.”

Knisley, who will continue her soccer career at Missouri Western State University, said the team was focused on limiting Martel and Kiersten Bailey defensively.

“We knew if we shut down those two, they would struggle a little bit,” she said.

Bailey left the game late with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Moline coach Lindsay Schilb said her team “watched the game” instead of playing the game.

“Last night at Galesburg, we had a little bit of that same issue,” she said of the 5-0 win. “(North Scott) is a very strong team, very competitive, and I knew it. We all knew it. They’re a good team and they’re going to come after you. I even said at half, 'I wouldn't doubt it if they went for six goals on you.'"

The Lancers did exactly that.

Schilb said her team has the skills and players, they just need better effort. Friday will be another opportunity at home against Alleman in a rescheduled Western Big 6 Conference game.

“They need to decide if they are going to show up and play individually and as a team,” she said. “And prove it.”

North Scott coach Dion Ayers said his team’s touch was “horrible” in the first half, but they cleaned things up after the break and got more aggressive on offense and scored two goals in five minutes.

“I thought in that second half, the first five minutes kind of set the tone,” he said. “And Kendall’s a workhorse.”

Ayers was happy to see his offense score in a variety of ways in the win.

“Out of the air, off of backside crosses, just shots outside the box,” he said. “We’re finding different things, which is important for us. So that way, everything we come across in the season, they’ve seen it and they can adapt.”

Ayers, a 1989 Moline grad, played soccer and tennis for the Maroons. He and Schilb, 1993 Moline grad, have known each other a long time and it is always a fun game to return to his old field.

“I remember running the “M’s” on that hill over there,” he said. “I was glad to see that they’ve kind of built onto the school.”

“I told him to take it easy on us, but I don’t think he listened to me,” Schilb said.

