ELDRIDGE — The North Scott boys soccer team is making all the right connections in the last third of the regular season.
Three different Lancers scored on Monday night with a multitude of teammates making good decisions to set up those goals as the hosts defeated Davenport Assumption, 3-0, at The Pitch in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
The Lancers (8-3 overall, 5-2 MAC) moved the ball with purpose through the midfield, made strong runs down the wings and just looked like they were in sync the entire game with their passes. The score might have been worse, but the home team was called for offsides five times when it looked like they might have a breakaway.
It did not matter in the end as the Lancers bounced back from a tough loss to conference leader Pleasant Valley on Friday.
"We were just very connected tonight and we found the pockets of space that we needed to execute," Lancers sophomore Max Solis said. "We were very comfortable moving the ball tonight and finding those spaces to work."
Solis was a benefactor of that team concept in the 49th minute with North Scott already up 2-0.
Chase Porter sent a long pass to the wing to a streaking Ben Evitts — who was a nemesis the entire game — out of the midfield. Evitts was able to work his way back toward the middle near the top of the box and then laid off a perfectly weighted pass to Solis, who was making an overlapping run to his left. Solis beat Assumption goalkeeper Gaige Ash to the left post.
Evitts also help set up North Scott's second goal just two minutes earlier when his speed down the left side enabled him to send a centering pass back toward the middle that was deflected. Assumption (4-10, 2-5) could not clear the ball and Max Adkisson pounced on the chance at the top of the penalty box, blasting a shot into the right corner past a diving Ash.
"We are just clicking as a team and we have a lot of confidence right now," Solis said. "We have some tough games left so we have to just keep going."
Thade Gottschalk and Duane Haessler also helped create offense for the hosts with strong moves on the wings that drew the Assumption defense. Gottschalk got around the Knights' defense several times and sent in several dangerous balls that the Lancers could not quite finish. Haessler helped set up North Scott's first goal of the game in the 30th minute when he got free on the right side, beat his defender then sent a great cross to the far post.
Freshman Luke Crawford was able to snag Haessler's pass and he sent a hard, high shot at Ash. Ash did actually get a piece of the attempt, but the momentum of the ball was enough to get over Ash and cross the goal-line.
"We worked on that, specifically, getting around the corners and driving the near post and cutting back so we did that well tonight," North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. "Duane just made a great one-on-one move, a great soccer move, to get the space to drive in that cross. We showed a lot of patience, held the ball fairly well and made good decisions."
For the Knights, Ash did his best to try and keep his team in the game with six saves but Assumption only set up a handful of decent offensive chances the entire game.