Lancers cruise past Clinton in first substate test

Eight minutes later, Luke Crawford made a strong run to the River Kings’ end-line and sent a centering pass back toward the front of goal where Solis was able to finish for his second goal and a 2-0 edge. The third goal, however, was all Solis.

In the 19th minute, he took an inbounds pass on North Scott’s half of the field and proceeded to turn on the jets and fly past four defenders before blasting a shot into the top left corner.

“At that point, all I was trying to do was kick it into space and just chase it down,” Solis said of his burst of speed that ended in the goal. “It felt good to get that goal.”

After Solis’ goal, however, the Lancers hit a little bit of lull and Clinton actually made some dangerous advances.

Juan Anguiano had a free kick from 25 yards out that curled and missed the top left corner by a few feet. Zach Connell had his own dangerous free kick from roughly the same distance nearly hit the top right corner except for a good save from Tippett in the 26th minute. The River Kings had five corner kicks in the first half and six shots on goal.

“Clinton played much tougher than the first time we faced them, plus I think they had some guys back from injury,” Solis said.