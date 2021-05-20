Lancers cruise past Clinton in first substate test

ELDRIDGE — It was a bit of a roller coaster ride for the North Scott boys soccer team against Clinton on Thursday.
It its Class 3A substate opener, the Lancers started fast, stalled a bit in the middle but then finished strong in what was an eventual 8-0 victory over the River Kings at The Pitch.
North Scott (11-5) advances to face substate top seed Iowa City West (16-1) on Monday at West High School at 6:30 p.m. in a substate semifinal.
Max Solis had three goals for the winners, all in the first half, while Alex Perez and Ashton Wheeler each had two goals. It was Wheeler’s birthday and the team sang to the senior after the victory.
Logan Cheek also converted a penalty kick for North Scott, which finished with 34 shots on goal for the game. Kade Tippet had four saves for the Lancers in net.
Solis said it was a good way to finish the 2021 home season before a much stronger test on Monday.
“We played really well upfront, trying to capitalize on the opportunities that we had,” he said. “Obviously, we want to finish a little better but our offense is strong when we play like this. But it will be crucial to finish those chances the next game.”
Playing up front, Solis was the benefactor of two great passes for his first goals. In the third minute, Max Adkisson sent in a slick 20-yard ground pass that Solis ran onto behind the defense. Solis was able to beat Clinton goalkeeper Drew Cooley to the corner of the net.
Eight minutes later, Luke Crawford made a strong run to the River Kings’ end-line and sent a centering pass back toward the front of goal where Solis was able to finish for his second goal and a 2-0 edge. The third goal, however, was all Solis.
In the 19th minute, he took an inbounds pass on North Scott’s half of the field and proceeded to turn on the jets and fly past four defenders before blasting a shot into the top left corner.
“At that point, all I was trying to do was kick it into space and just chase it down,” Solis said of his burst of speed that ended in the goal. “It felt good to get that goal.”
After Solis’ goal, however, the Lancers hit a little bit of lull and Clinton actually made some dangerous advances.
Juan Anguiano had a free kick from 25 yards out that curled and missed the top left corner by a few feet. Zach Connell had his own dangerous free kick from roughly the same distance nearly hit the top right corner except for a good save from Tippett in the 26th minute. The River Kings had five corner kicks in the first half and six shots on goal.
“Clinton played much tougher than the first time we faced them, plus I think they had some guys back from injury,” Solis said.
Indeed, the Lancers beat Clinton, 10-0, back on April 22 in a shortened contest. While this score-line was similar, the play and pace of the game was much better for the visitors.
In addition to Connell and Anguiano being strong on the offensive end, Luis Dondiego, Jorge Dondiego and Jose Escobar also played parts in some key attacks for the River Kings (6-12). Cooley made 22 saves for Clinton.
“I thought the guys played pretty well, especially in the first half and in the second half, I think we just got tired,” Clinton coach Matt Hagge said. “But we’ve definitely grown a lot since we first played (North Scott).”
The Lancers put up five goals in a 16-minute span late in the second half. Oliver Hughes, Grant Moeller and Will Seligman had assists for the Lancers on Wheeler’s and Perez’s goals.
“I have never coached a team that legitimately could be 16-0 (record) when you are 11-5,” North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. “That’s just from how we played, even the games we lost. We are going to give Iowa City West every bit of respect they deserve but we’ve also played teams like them and we’ve fared well.”