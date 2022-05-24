Lancers finish in second half to beat Nikes

ELDRIDGE — For Reese Hilsenbeck and the North Scott girls soccer team, Tuesday's first half match was full of missed opportunities.

Despite peppering 20 shots in the first half, the Lancers only led Burlington Notre Dame by a goal, with plenty of chances to increase their lead just missing their mark. But North Scott stuck with it, and was rewarded with a 3-0 win over the Nikes in the Class 2A regional semifinal.

"We realized we had those chances and we knew we could put them in the back of the net and so we just kept our calm and kept going, kept the energy high and finished," said Hilsenbeck, who had a handful of quality looks roll just wide or sail just over in the first 40 minutes before scoring the final goal of the match.

The seventh-ranked Lancers host No. 8 Mount Vernon at The Pitch for the right to go to state Thursday at 6 p.m.

Hilsenbeck's goal came in the 69th minute, the putaway goal as the Lancers (11-5-1) scored twice in a 15-minute span in a game that was controlled throughout by North Scott, which finished with 31 total shots.

Kendall Knisley opened up the scoring just five minutes into the match when her shot from about 25 yards out hit off the hands of Notre Dame keeper Ava Rashid and into the net to put North Scott up 1-0. Rashid recovered from that early goal and was a big part of North Scott's offensive struggles, making 13 saves, including several point-blank stops as well as preventing multiple crosses and corners from finding their marks.

"She played outstanding, she made a couple huge saves," North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said of the Notre Dame keeper. "I thought early she was a little shaky with a couple bobbles that we didn't jump on, but man, those corner kicks, the snags she had and then, a couple breakaways we had, outstanding. We finish those, it's 7-0 ... she kept them in it."

Thanks to Rashid's play, the Nikes (9-8) had two quality looks to tie the game, one that was waived off in the first half and another in the 48th minute when a shot at a wide-open net from inside the box by Lexi Mears sailed over the frame.

Six minutes later, Hattie Hagedorn took a ball that bounced off the chest of teammate Delaney Fitzgibbon and beat Rashid to put the Lancers up 2-0, and take some of the pressure off down the stretch.

"It gave us a bunch of energy and more of a push to keep going and hype this up," Hilsenbeck said. "After that many chances, we really wanted one to get in and when that one finally went in, it raised all our spirits."

North Scott's back line was solid all game. The Nikes only crossed the mid-line twice in the first 23 minutes, and mustered just three shots, none on frame.

"We just really wanted to make sure we were sound," junior defender Lexi Ward said. "We trust each other back there, we're a close group. We want to make sure that we don't make any mistakes and if someone does, we're there to back them up."

Now the Lancers turn their attention to Mount Vernon and Drake commit Maia Bentley, who had 39 goals and 24 assists prior to the Mustangs' 10-0 win over Burlington.

"We've got to know where she's at, as soon as we lose the ball, we've got to find her, and we can't dive," Ayers said. "The one thing we've struggled with through the years, diving and being too antsy; she's too good for that. ... Is she going to create chances? Yes, we've just got to limit those chances."

