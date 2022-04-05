Lancers' keeper comes through in win over Bulldogs

Rain poured down upon A.R. TouVelle Stadium throughout the second half, two overtimes and 20 penalty kicks during Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer match between Bettendorf and North Scott.

But North Scott goalkeeper Natalie Knepper didn’t mind getting a little wet.

Her Lancers upset ninth-ranked Bettendorf in penalty kicks 2-1, earning their first win of the season.

“It’s so worth it,” said Knepper, soaked in rain and sweat. “It’s so worth it to come out with a victory in the end. It doesn’t even matter.”

Knepper made 10 saves in the victory, but none was bigger than when she stopped Bettendorf’s Jordan Martens on the Bulldogs’ 10th penalty kick. North Scott’s Paige Copp then converted her shot to lift the Lancers (1-2, 1-0 MAC) to victory.

“Natalie was lights out,” North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. “I was so happy that she had that save just to top off the night for her. It’s only going to build her confidence.”

The two teams were scoreless until the 61st minute, when North Scott’s Kendall Knisley took a direct kick from 40 yards out. The ball squirted out of the grasp of Bettendorf goalkeeper Tori Rivera, and Reese Hilsenbeck scored on the rebound.

Bettendorf (2-1, 1-1 MAC) tied the match with just over two minutes left in regulation, and then got five shots on goal in the first overtime, only to watch Knepper smother all of them.

Knisley got the only shot on goal in the second overtime, but after 100 minutes of play, the two teams were still tied 1-1.

Both teams made four of their five penalty kicks, with Rivera making a key save for the Bulldogs. So the match continued, players from each team marching out to kick.

“It was really nerve-racking,” Knepper said. “I was talking to the other keeper and we were cheering each other on. It’s really hard to be a keeper. You only get one chance, and you have to stop one. All it took was one.”

After dropping their first two matches of the season by a combined three goals, the Lancers picked up their first win of the year.

“One thing Lancer soccer has always been is gritty,” Ayers said. And we didn’t have that our first two games this year against the Illinois schools. And we had to have it tonight against Bettendorf.”

The Lancers ended a five-match losing streak to Bettendorf. North Scott lost to the Bulldogs 9-1 at home last spring.

“Last year didn’t go so hot for us, so we knew we needed to play our hearts out,” Knepper said. “Everyone on the field played their hearts out, and that’s how we got a win.”

