Lancers make first-minute goal hold up over Wildcats

"We know we're a good team, but when you lose three games in a row, that really messes with your mind," Porter admitted. "You start to think, 'Are we actually a good team?' This game will help our confidence."

On the opening sequence, North lost the ball in the middle of the field.

Porter gathered it, juked past a couple of defenders, saw an opening at the top of the box and rifled a shot past North keeper Morgan Bequeaith.

"We played pretty well for 79 minutes," North coach David Gamble said. "It was a questionable no-call when we lost the ball. The next thing you know, we had four or five guys be blocking dummies for the guy.

"He made three or four nice moves, settled in and picked a corner. He's an all-state kid and he made a really nice play there."

North Scott finished with nine shots on target to six for North. The Lancers also had a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Still, North Scott could never add to the lead despite controlling much of the game with its midfield. Bequeaith made a nifty save off a North Scott header in the first half and blocked another shot from inside 10 yards in the second half.