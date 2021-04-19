Lancers make first-minute goal hold up over Wildcats

If you arrived a minute late for Monday afternoon's Mississippi Athletic Conference boys soccer match between North Scott and Davenport North, you missed out.
About 30 seconds after the head referee blew the whistle to start the match, North Scott midfielder Chase Porter scored from the top of the 18-yard box. North Scott made that goal hold up for the next 79-plus minutes in a 1-0 victory over North at a chilly North High School.
"That gave us a lot of fire right away," Porter said. "It is really tough, though, and really nerve-racking at times to maintain a 1-0 lead for that long."
North Scott (3-3, 2-2 MAC) has outshot and often outplayed its last three opponents but had nothing to show for it in the win column.
Coming off one-goal losses to Bettendorf, Muscatine and Iowa City Liberty, North Scott finally was on the other end of one.
"We just needed to get over the hump," North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. "We've dominated shots, shots on target and the stats, but that doesn't win you games.
"We're doing the right things, but we've either been unlucky at times in the final third or our execution hasn't been the best."
Even though it is only mid-April, Porter said it was a pivotal win for the team's mentality. When losses start to mount, especially when North Scott led in each of those games, it can boil over.
"We know we're a good team, but when you lose three games in a row, that really messes with your mind," Porter admitted. "You start to think, 'Are we actually a good team?' This game will help our confidence."
On the opening sequence, North lost the ball in the middle of the field.
Porter gathered it, juked past a couple of defenders, saw an opening at the top of the box and rifled a shot past North keeper Morgan Bequeaith.
"We played pretty well for 79 minutes," North coach David Gamble said. "It was a questionable no-call when we lost the ball. The next thing you know, we had four or five guys be blocking dummies for the guy.
"He made three or four nice moves, settled in and picked a corner. He's an all-state kid and he made a really nice play there."
North Scott finished with nine shots on target to six for North. The Lancers also had a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Still, North Scott could never add to the lead despite controlling much of the game with its midfield. Bequeaith made a nifty save off a North Scott header in the first half and blocked another shot from inside 10 yards in the second half.
"We thought with the way it was shaping up, we were going to win 3-0 or 4-0," Bendickson said, "but we won't even think about that. The win is huge, and it gets us back in the right direction."
North had one breakaway opportunity in the first half but couldn't convert. The Wildcats have had nearly 30 shots on target in the last four matches, just six goals.
"We don't have a lot of guys that play soccer (all the time), so we're learning as the year goes on," Gamble said. "We're connecting passes, we're aggressive and we play a strong defensive game. We're fast, so we are going to get behind the defense.
"If we can put the ball in on our few chances, we're going to be OK."