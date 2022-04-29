Lancers, Maple Leafs play to a draw

ELDRIDGE — One lightning strike put an end to a competitive soccer match.

The strike came with 8 minutes, 34 seconds left in the second overtime between Geneseo and North Scott, and resulted in both teams walking off in a 1-1 tie after both coaches agreed to call the game.

"A couple of good teams going at it," Geneseo head coach Harvey Morton said. "Obviously a tie is not what you want, you want to win if you can but that's a good team and we didn't lose so I think it's a positive step."

It was an emotional night at The Pitch, especially when the Lancers lost senior midfielder Adeline Finnicum to a knee injury in the 58th minute. Head coach Dion Ayers said he fears it's an ACL injury.

"This has been the healthiest she's been since she entered the community school district out here," Ayers said. "To see her go down again, now it's a third ACL, on the right knee, which is the only one that's been healthy the whole time. ... For it to happen on senior night, I just feel godawful. We get over there and all she's saying is 'Why me? I have had the worst luck in my life.'"

Following the injury, North Scott (6-4-1) controlled play but couldn't find the goal to win it, its best chance a shot from Reese Hilsenbeck in the 87th minute that knocked off the right post.

North Scott had two great looks in the first 10 minutes, but Geneseo (8-4-2) keeper Addison Smith made a pair of big saves to keep the Lancers off the board.

Geneseo struck quickly after. Danielle Beach sent a ball into the box, and though Kaitlyn Seamen missed a touch, the ball trickled through to Mia Kelly, who capitalized to put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 in the 16th minute.

"It's always scary coming into a big game and I'm having a little health problems with my knee, so I didn't know how it was going to go, but I got out there and I think we settled in," said Smith, who made six saves for Geneseo. "I feel like in those first couple minutes ... I just settled into the game."

Following the goal, Geneseo controlled play for the rest of the half, but couldn't get anything else past Natalie Knepper, who made nine saves for the Lancers.

"We were a little late stepping out of the box, but that 20, 25 minutes, we solved that and I thought we played really well," Morton said, "We had opportunities, but didn't finish."

North Scott came out looking much different in the second half, and quickly tied the game when Kendall Knisley buried a cross from Hilsenbeck in the 43rd minute.

"We saw that they were getting tired and we just needed to push, and that's what we did," Knisley said. "We kept playing long balls, kept striking the ball because we knew they were tired."

Geneseo beat North Scott 2-0 on March 31 in the Lancers' first game of the year. The Lancers like the way they've grown as a team since then.

"We've improved a lot," Knisley said. "In our first game we weren't really connecting but this game we were connecting, we have confidence in each other and we were ready to get it done."

And for the Maple Leafs, this is another good test as they start preparing for the postseason.

"I told the girls," Morton said, "even when we went into overtime, this is a postseason opportunity, you run into that high-pressure play."

