Lancers upend No. 10 Wildcats

ELDRIDGE — After losing three straight matches, the North Scott boys soccer team needed a win.

The Lancers got a big one.

Senior Luke Crawford scored in the 63rd minute, lifting North Scott to a 1-0 upset of No. 10 Davenport North in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at The Pitch on Monday night.

“Those three losses were hard,” Crawford said. “We didn’t play our best. This was a much better display of what we’re capable of.”

North Scott forward Henry Rose made a run, then dropped a pass back to Crawford, who hammered a shot from the right side of the field. The ball hit the left post and ricocheted back into the net for what would prove to be the game-winning goal.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better pass. The finish was a little lucky,” Crawford said. “I think the wind carried it up, and I was holding my breath as it rolled across.”

The Lancers (4-3, 2-2 MAC) had had their chances to score before that. Oliver Hughes had a great shot at a goal in the waning minutes of the first half, but North goalkeeper Ian Padron got his foot on the shot for a save. Fifteen minutes into the second half, a free kick led to a header by Hughes that hit the crossbar.

"I really felt like we controlled the game,” North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said. “We possessed and held the ball, but we just weren’t dangerous against them. They were smart and organized in the back, and then their counter was pretty lethal. They were in it the whole time, even though we felt like we held the game pretty much.”

North (4-2, 2-1 MAC) tried to equalize the score in the closing minutes. George Rucker was one-on-one with North Scott goalkeeper Jakob Nelson with a little over 10 minutes remaining, but pushed his shot left. Nelson, who had six saves in the contest, stopped two Wildcat shots in the final five minutes as the Lancers held on.

“Even at halftime I told them it was going to be a scramble ball in front of the net that’s going to score,” North head coach David Gamble said. “It’s either going to be for them, or it’s going to be for us. Unfortunately, it went the other way.”

Still, Gamble was pleased with how his team played on the road in blustery conditions.

"I thought we played very well together,” he said. “We actually played in our layers that were good. We kept possession well. We switched fields in this wind. I thought it was a well-played game all around. If I was paying money, I would not have been disappointed.”

This wasn’t the first time North Scott has rallied after losing three straight. The Lancers did the same thing last season, losing three in a row to Bettendorf, Muscatine and Iowa City Liberty before defeating North 1-0.

“We followed the same script last year and lost three in a row against the same teams and then played them,” Bendickson said. “We’re familiar with it.”

Last spring, that win over North sparked a seven-match winning streak for the Lancers. This year’s squad would like to repeat that bit of history as well.

“Any win is what we needed,” Bendickson said. “For us to gut out a tight one like this after the last three was great.”

