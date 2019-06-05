For four seasons, Assumption's Livy Lansing has been the picture of consistency.
Lansing has posted double-digit goals every year and has been a key part of three state championship teams with a chance at a fourth when the top-ranked Knights open the Class 1A state tournament against St. Albert at 11 a.m. today at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
"It's so exciting," the senior forward said. "Every year, we have that same goal, to win a state championship, and I think my senior year, this one, if we accomplish that, it will be really special."
Lansing enters the state tournament with 55 goals in her career, but her production has been somewhat overshadowed by the play of Molly Gervase and Carly King. Gervase, now at the University of Denver, scored 62 goals over her final three seasons, and King, headed to Duke University to run track, is four goals shy of scoring 100 in her career and set a new MAC record with 36 goals this season.
Still, it's unlikely the Knights enjoy the same team success without the play of Lansing.
"She's been a big part of it, probably flies under the radar a little bit, which is good for us," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "When teams are doubled down on some of our other players, she's able to find the back of the net for us and one of the more important things as well is she's a playmaker.
"She may not have the most stats as some other people but she finds a way to get things done."
Lansing doesn't mind flying under the radar. It drives her to continue to work on her game, and as long as each year is ending in a state title, there's not really much to be upset about.
"If we're winning, that's what important," she said. "I'm not mad about not being the top scorer. It just makes me work harder. That competition on our team just helps everyone else on the field. Just being patient, I think, trying not to be a selfish player and realize it's more than just you on the field, you are a part of a team and that's what's most important."
At the beginning of the year, the Knights were looking at ways to replace Gervase and two-thirds of a back line that allowed just five goals last year. Two games in, the Knights tried utilizing four players on defense and were tested with a 2-1 win over Burlington Notre Dame and a 3-1 win over Davenport North.
Assumption decided to go back to a 3-5-2 formation and never looked back, steamrolling through the MAC and scoring 115 goals, second most in the state.
Lansing's play has been a big reason the Knights didn't miss a beat as she's scored a career-high 17 goals and added six assists this season.
"I think we've kind of defied the odds on what people expected this season to be," Lansing said. "I think we've done a great job of adjusting and stepping up as seniors, and even our underclassmen have done a great job of stepping up."
Soccer isn't the only sport for Lansing in the spring as she has also been a part of Assumption's track team. She ran on three state-qualifying relays this spring, including the Assumption 3,200 relay team that finished fifth.
It's made for some long days in the spring, but they've been worth it.
"It is pretty difficult on your body, but our coaches work well together because we know that track and field and soccer have huge successes," Lansing said. "It's nice our coaches understand that and let us be a part of both teams."
After the state tournament, Lansing will head up to Dubuque to play for Loras College. She'll join a program that is having some success of its own, coming off an American Rivers Conference tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament. There are four other players from the Quad-Cities area on the roster and Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas is also joining the Duhawks, so there will be plenty of familiarity for Lansing.
"I was debating what level of play I wanted to play soccer at. I didn't really know what I was looking for at first," Lansing said. "When I went on that campus and I got to be on the sidelines with the team, I saw how well they got along together and their love for the game. I love the idea of a smaller school and being close with my professors and coaches and teammates."
That tight-knit feeling is something that has been a staple of the Knights for the last four years. Now Lansing and the other five seniors have a chance to leave their mark on the record books as Assumption can become the first soccer team in Iowa, boys or girls, to win 10 state titles.
"It's something so special, to be a part of this team," Lansing said. "Not just winning state championships but having the opportunity to be friends on and off the field, and I think our camaraderie is a big factor in our success."