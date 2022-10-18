Leafs roll, Rocks fall in shootout thriller in regional semifinals

GENESEO — The Geneseo High School boys soccer team cruised past Dixon and Sterling beat Rock Island in a shootout to set up an all Western Big 6 Conference regional final on Saturday.

The top-seeded Leafs (11-7-1) won 5-1 as Conner Nelson had a hat trick and an assist in the Class 2A regional semifinal opener.

The nightcap took an extra 20 minutes of overtime and a shootout to decide a winner as the sixth-seeded Golden Warriors (9-14-2) edged Rocky 4-3 in penalty kicks.

The Rocks (6-16) fell in the regular season 2-1 in Sterling’s only conference win.

In the deciding round of the shootout, Sterling’s Daniel Bermudez scored before a Rocky miss ended a thrilling, back-and-forth match.

“It’s hard to obviously put into words what you feel in a game like that,” Rocky first-year coach Enrique Sandoval said. “Our team has dealt with so much adversity this season. Injuries and people not being available to ineligibility to whatever it was, there’s been obstacles.

"I’ve always thought that they had heart and they had grit, and they showed it tonight. I couldn’t be any more proud of these guys.”

Jake Brandt scored the first goal in the 29th minute as the Rocks led 1-0 at halftime. Sterling's Fabricio Pena tied it early in the second half before Aidan Ntinyegeza gave the Rocks another lead eight minutes later.

Following a penalty in the box, Bermudez scored a penalty kick in the 71st minute to square the match and send it into overtime.

Pena’s second goal gave Sterling a 3-2 lead before Ben Goeh knotted things five minutes later. Neither team scored in the second overtime period.

Sterling won the coin toss and decided to shoot first as each team made its first three shots. Bermudez drilled a low line drive into the left corner of the goal for the game winner as Rocky’s ensuing shot was wide left.

“I felt like I put my strongest lineup there. Leaders, solid shooters. And of course, our goalie (Disae Khue), he should be an all-conference goalie,” Sandoval said. “He kept us in that game. There were times in that game where we probably could have ended up losing this in regulation had he not come up with some stops.

“My hats off to Sterling, though.”

The Golden Warriors also had to play with a backup keeper as starter Martin Fisher left with injury and Angel Rosas came in off the bench.

“They showed up and played a great game,” Sandoval said. “It came down to the wire and I thought it was a great match for both sides.”

For Geneseo, Nelson’s hat trick was aided by three assists and two goals from Brayden Combs.

The chemistry between the two forwards was on display as the Leafs led 2-0 at halftime before pulling away with two goals in the last 10 minutes.

“We’ve been getting better and better at it with every game,” Nelson said of the duo’s play together. “Tonight, we had a lot of help from our coaches and they had watched a lot of film on Dixon. We knew they stacked the box so attacking early and getting the through ball early was the key.”

Combs found Nelson on a couple long feeds and he finished. Nelson had a few more good looks that were turned away from Rex Blackburn, who had 10 saves.

Geneseo beat Sterling 2-1 in the regular season as the co-Western Big 6 Conference champions seek a second straight regional title.

“It’s really just passion, who wants it more,” Nelson said of its next game. “We just have to bring 100% because every game could be our last from now on.”