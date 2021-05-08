Linn-Mar silences Assumption in top-10 battle

Bruised and battered? Certainly. Disheartened? Not at all.
The Assumption girls’ soccer team has taken some body blows in the opening month of the season — physically and on the scoreboard.
For the Knights, it is all about getting themselves equipped for the end goal, a fifth consecutive state championship and the 11th in program history in June.
“Losing is just a learning experience,” midfielder Jade Jackson said following Assumption’s 2-0 setback to Class 3A sixth-ranked Linn-Mar on Saturday at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex. “It will definitely make us better in the end.
“Playing all these bigger teams and seeing how skilled they are, it really helps us see what we can do better.”
Even with four blemishes on its record, Assumption (9-4) is still the top-ranked team in 1A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union again this week.
That’s because those defeats have come at the hands of 3A top-ranked Ankeny Centennial, third-ranked Pleasant Valley, 2A ninth-ranked Spencer and now Linn-Mar — four schools that are a combined 42-9.
“This definitely has been a good challenge for us,” Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. “It really allows us to see what we need to work on and gives us some ammunition for practice.
“I really thought this was a good showing for us. Linn-Mar is a very solid team, but we definitely held our own and possessed the ball well. We didn’t capitalize on some of our opportunities.”
Assumption mustered only three shots and one corner kick in the match. It never really had a chance to make Linn-Mar keeper Waverly Patterson uncomfortable.
The Knights’ Lexi Moore had a free kick opportunity sail over the goal in the 18th minute. Gracen Ruggles had a shot inside the box go wide in the 65th minute.
“We didn’t really test out the keeper as much as we could have,” Jackson said.
“We’re trying to make those connections through the middle and find our forwards and wings, but it didn’t happen as well as we would have liked it to today,” Maus said. “They made some professional fouls that kept us from going forward into the box, but we’ve got to connect from the back to the front all the way through.”
Assumption turned back several Linn-Mar chances early.
Finally in the 38th minute, Linn-Mar’s Leah Ahlers directed a free kick from about 40 yards out into the box and Sofia Bush put a head on it for a goal.
Then in the early stages of the second half, after what Maus called a little bit of a breakdown, Hallie Peak’s shot caromed off the right post and across the goal line for the score.
“You could tell Linn-Mar had a lot of chemistry within its team,” Jackson said. “The speed was very good and they had good distributors."
The Knights have multiple players sidelined with injuries, including defender Lyvia Hulsbrink, which has impacted their depth.
“It seems like we’re not the only team who has had a few injuries with being off for a year,” Maus said. “It certainly isn’t helping us having players we wish could get more playing time right now.
“We’re moving people around, but with each game we’re getting stronger and more compact on defense. We’re getting there.”
Ultimately, the season will be remembered for what happens in late May and early June, not a Saturday nonconference match against a 3A state contender.
“These teams are very good and been together for quite a while,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of young people that are having to step up.
“We’re keeping our heads high because we know what we’re capable of doing. As long as we practice hard and lift each other up, we’ll be good in the end.”