Linn-Mar silences Assumption in top-10 battle

“I really thought this was a good showing for us. Linn-Mar is a very solid team, but we definitely held our own and possessed the ball well. We didn’t capitalize on some of our opportunities.”

Assumption mustered only three shots and one corner kick in the match. It never really had a chance to make Linn-Mar keeper Waverly Patterson uncomfortable.

The Knights’ Lexi Moore had a free kick opportunity sail over the goal in the 18th minute. Gracen Ruggles had a shot inside the box go wide in the 65th minute.

“We didn’t really test out the keeper as much as we could have,” Jackson said.

“We’re trying to make those connections through the middle and find our forwards and wings, but it didn’t happen as well as we would have liked it to today,” Maus said. “They made some professional fouls that kept us from going forward into the box, but we’ve got to connect from the back to the front all the way through.”

Assumption turned back several Linn-Mar chances early.

Finally in the 38th minute, Linn-Mar’s Leah Ahlers directed a free kick from about 40 yards out into the box and Sofia Bush put a head on it for a goal.