Little Hawks stymie Blue Devils in substate semifinal

IOWA CITY — The Davenport Central boys soccer team lost six of its first nine matches this season. It had a new coach, a new system and plenty of freshmen and sophomores on the field who had never played a minute of varsity soccer.
The Blue Devils finished the year with six wins in their last eight contests.
“We’re just trying to create a culture right now,” junior Nate Hummel said following Central’s season-ending 5-0 setback to eighth-ranked Iowa City High in a Class 3A substate semifinal Monday night. “We’re rebuilding right now.
“Central soccer always hasn’t been at the top, but we’re trying to get there. This was a good first step.”
The final score was a bit deceiving. Iowa City High (11-5) scored three times in the last six minutes, a couple of those after Central pushed its defense up and coach Franco Munoz substituted.
City High, which travels to fifth-ranked Pleasant Valley on Wednesday for a substate final, did control the match throughout.
“That’s one of the best teams we’ve played,” Hummel said. “They were so quick, physical and fast. We didn’t come out ready to play, they took over and we couldn’t get momentum back.”
Emmit Hansen scored inside the box for the Little Hawks in the 15th minute. The last half-minute of the first half was the backbreaker for Central.
After the Blue Devils couldn't get a ball cleared, they were whistled for a hand ball. The Little Hawks had a free kick from around midfield. The kick took a funny hop and Matthew Brown was there to put it in.
“We stress discipline and everybody doing their role,” Munoz said. “We stress little details will cost you in the end that’s what hurt us.”
“It was a mental lapse on our part the last 30 seconds,” senior Alex Jaros said. “It was a bad mistake that cost us.”
Central (9-8) didn’t get too many offensive chances.
Hummel had a free kick try from about 30 yards out that was gobbled up by City High keeper Kongolo Mwenemkamba. Then in the 50th minute, Hummel had a free kick attempt from 25 yards that sailed over the goal.
Otherwise, Central had only one other shot on target.
“We couldn’t get in a flow,” Munoz said. “Give City High a lot of credit. That’s a well-disciplined, well-coached team. We couldn’t generate any offense.”
Still, the Blue Devils believe this season was a step in the right direction. They return a strong nucleus, led by Hummel who had 27 goals and 10 assists this season.
“I told our senior class they took a first step in getting Central on the map for soccer,” Munoz said. “Hopefully, the current junior class can take a next step.
“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the year. We were a bunch of individuals at the beginning of the year, but now we’re a team.”
Now that they have had a year in Munoz's system, Hummel said the Blue Devils will be better equipped for next season.
“Everything was new this year and everyone had to adapt and play differently than they’re used to,” Hummel said. “It paid off because he coached us great. We have to build on this now.”