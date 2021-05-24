Little Hawks stymie Blue Devils in substate semifinal

IOWA CITY — The Davenport Central boys soccer team lost six of its first nine matches this season. It had a new coach, a new system and plenty of freshmen and sophomores on the field who had never played a minute of varsity soccer.

The Blue Devils finished the year with six wins in their last eight contests.

“We’re just trying to create a culture right now,” junior Nate Hummel said following Central’s season-ending 5-0 setback to eighth-ranked Iowa City High in a Class 3A substate semifinal Monday night. “We’re rebuilding right now.

“Central soccer always hasn’t been at the top, but we’re trying to get there. This was a good first step.”

The final score was a bit deceiving. Iowa City High (11-5) scored three times in the last six minutes, a couple of those after Central pushed its defense up and coach Franco Munoz substituted.

City High, which travels to fifth-ranked Pleasant Valley on Wednesday for a substate final, did control the match throughout.

“That’s one of the best teams we’ve played,” Hummel said. “They were so quick, physical and fast. We didn’t come out ready to play, they took over and we couldn’t get momentum back.”