Locals well represented on soccer all-state teams

Twenty-seven local athletes — 15 girls and 12 boys — were represented on the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams, released Monday night.

Of the 15 girls represented on the teams between all three classes, Muscatine had four selections. Iowa State commit and senior midfielder Sophia Thomas was named first team after leading the Muskies to their first repeat state tournament appearance in program history. Thomas had 15 goals and added eight assists for the Muskies, and was joined by forwards Lanie Weikert (junior) and Mya Jansen (senior), and senior defender Grace Bode, who were named honorable mention.

Bettendorf senior forward and Iowa State commit Avery Horner was a first-team selection after scoring 27 goals and tallying a school-record 21 assists.

Pleasant Valley sophomore forward Morgan Russmann was also named first team after scoring 28 goals and adding three assists and was joined by senior midfielder Camryn Woods, who had 17 goals and 11 assists to help the Spartan reach their third straight state tournament. Senior defender Addie Kerkhoff was named HM.

Davenport Central junior keeper and Drake commit Addie Ford was also named honorable mention.

In Class 2A, North Scott junior midfielder Kendall Knisley was a repeat first-team selection after scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists. She was joined on the first team by junior defender Lexi Ward as the Lancers earned a repeat trip to the state tournament. Sophomore forward Reese Hilsenbeck was honorable mention.

Assumption, which reached the Class 1A state championship for the sixth straight season, had three seniors earn first-team selections. Minnesota-Mankato commit Jade Jackson was a repeat selection after scoring 30 goals and adding 10 assists while Tulsa commit Gracen Ruggles was named after scoring 17 goals and adding 16 assists. Goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey was also selected after allowing 14 goals on the year.

On the boys side, Pleasant Valley had two selections from its title-defending team. Senior midfielder Rhys Ward was named to the first team after scoring 11 goals and adding six assists, while keeper Jack Kilstrom was named to the second team.

Davenport North senior defender Caleb Hass was named to the first team and was joined by senior forward Chase Green, who was named to the second team for the second straight season.

Bettendorf had two selections in sophomore midfielder Chase Wakefield, a second-team selection, and junior midfielder Xavier Potts, who was named HM.

The MAC's leading scorer, Nathan Hummel, was an honorable mention selection for Davenport Central. Muscatine senior goalkeeper Logan Wolfe was also named to the HM team.

In Class 1A, state champion Assumption had one selection in junior defender Luke Klostermann, who finished second on the team with nine goals. West Liberty, which reached the state semifinals, had a first-team selection in senior forward Jahsiah Galvan, who scored 30 goals and added 13 assists.

Prince of Peace junior forward Marcus Blount was also a first-team selection after scoring 32 goals and adding 19 assists. He was joined by sophomore midfielder Cami Blanco, who was an honorable mention selection.

Des Moines Roosevelt's Ryan Huang and Norwalk's Jocelyn Bice were named Mr. and Miss Soccer, respectively.

