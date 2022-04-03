MAC boys soccer storylines

The Mississippi Athletic Conference boys soccer season begins Monday with five league matches.

Here is a look at five things to watch heading into the season.

Can Lancers continue rise?

North Scott has seen significant improvement under head coach Troy Bendickson. The Lancers were 6-12 in his first year in 2018, 8-8 in 2019, then went 11-6 last season and reached a Class 2A substate semifinal.

However, with the loss of 16 seniors from that team, including five of their top six scorers, can the Lancers continue their rise?

Oliver Hughes likely will be called on to lead the team after scoring 10 goals in 12 games last season and Liam Regan will look to take the next step after scoring three goals and four assists as a sophomore last year.

If North Scott's 2-0 win over defending Class 2A state champion Xavier to open this season — in which Hughes and Carter Stratman both scored — is any indication, the Lancers might be poised to make some noise this season.

Bettendorf young no longer

With 20 trips to state, Bettendorf enters every year with high expectations, and this year is no different.

The Bulldogs were extremely young last year, with three of their top five scorers underclassmen, including leading scorer Chase Wakefield, who earned first team all-conference honors and scored nine goals and had five assists as a freshman.

And still, Bettendorf went 14-4 and reached a substate final before falling to state runner-up Iowa City West.

With another year under their belts, the Bulldogs fully expect to be at the top of the conference again. Along with Wakefield, Bettendorf returns three other players who scored at least six goals last year as well as first team all-conference keeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes.

Can Hummel continue to pace MAC?

Davenport Central's Nathan Hummel has been a scoring threat since he stepped foot on the pitch. He scored 13 goals as a freshman, then more than doubled that total with 27 in his junior year, leading all scorers in the MAC.

With 40 for his career, can Hummel continue to pace the conference?

There will be challengers. Davenport North's Chase Green scored 19 goals a season ago, Pleasant Valley's Rhys Ward had 13, and Assumption's Roberto Medrano finished with 11 as a sophomore.

Double trouble

Looking around the MAC, it's a tale of twosomes when it comes to scoring, with several pairs combining for at least 20 points last year. Davenport North's Green and George Rucker are the most dynamic duo, combining for 32 goals and 17 assists last year, but they're not the only pair teams have to plan for.

PV's Rhys Ward and Bryce Rubel combined for 24 goals and 14 assists and Muscatine's Grant Bode and Jackson Othmer combined for 16 goals and four assists.

With multiple scoring threats, the key to the season for many teams might be finding their own second scoring option, or for those teams with a pair of them, finding that third option that can contribute and take pressure off the top.

Clinton looks to grow under Kruse

This is Logan Kruse's first year as coach at Clinton, and he inherits a senior-heavy team that hopes to make some noise this season.

Of the 30 players on the roster, 15 are seniors, including forwards Juan Anguiano and Zach Connell, who led the River Kings with eight goals each last season.

Add in the return of starting keeper Drew Cooley, and Kruse is excited to get the season going.

"The team has a very high work rate so far which is extremely exciting as a coach," Kruse said. "They are really pushing through the early season to get back into game shape."

