MAC boys soccer storylines

North opened the season last Thursday with a 7-2 win over Clinton Prince of Peace. Rucker had four goals and two assists in that match.

"(The key) is getting the athletes to learn how to play as a single unit," Gamble said. "Not playing soccer with each other over years and years, it forces us to learn each others tendencies and movements in just a short few weeks.

"Getting everyone's touch and passing to a competitive level will be a challenge since many of the returning players haven't touched a ball in over 600 days because they were in other sports."

New league, new opportunity

Central DeWitt begins its first season of play in the MAC. After seven consecutive winning seasons, including multiple trips to the state tournament, the Sabers were 6-10 in 2019.

First-year coach Jon Keith will attempt to get the program back on track.

The Sabers will lean on a large senior class, led by center midfielder Cody Penniston (seven goals as a sophomore).

Junior striker Briar Baxter returns along with seniors Boomer Johnson (center defender), Ben Mason (center midfielder), Jack Campbell (center midfielder), Landon Peterson (left defender) and Keaton Simmons (center midfielder).