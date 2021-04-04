MAC girls soccer storylines

"Yes, we are very young, but I think by the end of the season we will have a very sound team that can play many styles," Ayers said. "We have speed on every level of the field.

"The personality of this team will also be our strength. It's a team that likes to enjoy being around each other, but they do have a desire to accomplish big goals as a team."

Central ready to 'surprise'

Davenport Central coach Nick Newman is eager about what his team will put on the field this spring. The Blue Devils have five juniors in prominent roles with forwards Lois Blackman and Ella Chitwood, center midfielder Ellianna Revell-Beck, defensive midfielder Regan Saxton and center defender Jordyn Johnson.

Saxton just joined the program, moving in from Georgia.

Sophomore Addie Ford is expected to serve as the team's keeper. She has already received some Division I interest from Iowa and Nebraska.

"Our goal is to compete at the top of the MAC this season," Newman said. "We have depth and talent as well as a cohesive unit that plays like a team and truly enjoys being together every day."

"I think we will surprise some people."