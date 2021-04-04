MAC girls soccer storylines

The Mississippi Athletic Conference girls' soccer season starts Tuesday night with five league matches.
Here is a look at five things to watch heading into the season:
Knights vie for five-peat
The last time a girls' soccer season was contested in Iowa, Davenport Assumption was celebrating a fourth straight Class 1A state championship and eighth in the last nine years with a 1-0 win over North Polk.
Assumption figures to be near the top of the MAC again this season and in the hunt for another state crown. It will just be some different names and faces filling key roles for the Knights.
Carly King and Livy Lansing, who combined for 60 goals two years ago, have moved on as has Sully Kelly, Lauren Herrig and keeper Anna Vonderhaar.
Sam Scodeller (11 goals), Jade Jackson (7 goals, 9 assists), Lexi Moore (4 goals, 4 assists) and Morgan Jennings (5 goals) were freshmen or sophomores who excelled on the 2019 squad which went through the MAC unbeaten. They'll be among the integral pieces of this year's squad.
PV returns scoring punch
Pleasant Valley, coming off a 12-6 season in 2019 and a trip to the Class 3A state tournament, returns eight letter winners from that squad.
Junior middles Jayne Abraham and Camryn Woods each had seven goals during their freshman seasons while senior middle Natalie Aller registered six. Coach Ed Knupp's team returns more than 60% of its scoring production.
"Our strength is our experience and depth," Knupp said. "The key to our success will be our senior class. They have created a positive environment around our team and they are looking forward to making up for a lost season last spring."
The big question for the Spartans is finding a No. 1 keeper. Knupp said PV has four players vying for that spot — junior Sydney Zabel, sophomores Libby Kamp and Caleigh Schlichte and freshman Maddy Huber.
Ayers: Lancers young but talented
North Scott graduated its top three goal scorers from two years ago either after the 2019 season or last year in Rylie Rucker (15 goals), Paige Blaskovich (nine goals) and Emily Kundel (six goals).
Senior outside defender Faith Rains, who had a half-dozen goals as a sophomore, will be among the key pieces for coach Dion Ayers' team this spring.
North Scott will lean on many sophomores and juniors. Other than junior center midfielder Adeline Finnicum, none of the others have much varsity experience. Kendall Knisley, Reese Hilsenbeck and Lexi Ward are among the sophomores expected to see extended playing time.
"Yes, we are very young, but I think by the end of the season we will have a very sound team that can play many styles," Ayers said. "We have speed on every level of the field.
"The personality of this team will also be our strength. It's a team that likes to enjoy being around each other, but they do have a desire to accomplish big goals as a team."
Central ready to 'surprise'
Davenport Central coach Nick Newman is eager about what his team will put on the field this spring. The Blue Devils have five juniors in prominent roles with forwards Lois Blackman and Ella Chitwood, center midfielder Ellianna Revell-Beck, defensive midfielder Regan Saxton and center defender Jordyn Johnson.
Saxton just joined the program, moving in from Georgia.
Sophomore Addie Ford is expected to serve as the team's keeper. She has already received some Division I interest from Iowa and Nebraska.
"Our goal is to compete at the top of the MAC this season," Newman said. "We have depth and talent as well as a cohesive unit that plays like a team and truly enjoys being together every day."
"I think we will surprise some people."
Central was 6-8 two years ago, including a 3-5 conference mark.
Wildcats in 'a bit of a rebuild'
Davenport North had its eye on a breakout 2020 season. The Wildcats had 12 seniors on their roster and felt they could build on a seven-win season from the previous year and be in the upper half of the MAC.
With the season called off because of COVID-19, North will be much younger this spring.
"We are in a bit of a rebuild," coach Tyler Holle said. "We only have 25 girls throughout the program, so we will be a bit short-handed.
"Regardless of our numbers, our girls have been eager to get back on the field and are excited with the opportunity to play this season."
Senior defender Lauren Hayman and midfielders Layne Wright and Lindsay Knight are among the key pieces for Holle's squad.
Holle said it will be imperative for his team to be quick learners this season.
"With a lot of new faces in the starting lineup, we will definitely go through growing pains, but it will be learning from our success and failures, and continue to push through and get better every single day," he stated.
