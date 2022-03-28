MAC girls soccer storylines

The Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer season begins Tuesday night when Assumption hosts Davenport North, then ramps up Thursday with four league matches.

Here is a look at five things to watch heading into the season:

Another Assumption title?

With another spring comes another opportunity for Assumption to add to its ever-growing trophy case.

The Knights won their fifth straight (not counting the canceled 2020 season) Class 1A championship last year, and ninth in the last 10 seasons.

Once the postseason rolls around, Assumption takes it up a notch. During this most recent five-year stretch, the Knights have outscored their postseason opponents 178-2, including 69-2 at the state tournament.

Even though the team lost more than 46% of its offense from last season, there's plenty of reason to think Assumption can continue its state dominance.

Jade Jackson returns after leading the team with 31 goals and 15 assists as does Gracen Ruggles who scored 12 goals and added five assists. Look for a player such as junior Ellie Rolfstad to have a bigger role this year after scoring three goals and three assists a season ago. Dawsen Dorsey also returns in net after taking over goalkeeping duties in the middle of last season and allowing just one goal in the postseason.

Scoring punch

There could be quite a few goals scored this year as eight of the top 10 goal scorers from last season return this year.

Bettendorf's Avery Horner leads the way. The Iowa State University commit led the MAC with a single-season school record 35 goals as a junior last year, which was third in Class 3A.

Of those eight returning scorers, six are seniors, while North Scott's Kendall Knisley (22 goals) is a junior and Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann (21 goals) is a sophomore.

Three of those scorers reside in Muscatine as Mya Jansen scored 20 goals last year, joined by Meredith Connor (19 goals) and Iowa State commit Sophia Thomas (19 goals).

Some young players are looking to make an impact, including Davenport Central freshman Dylan Moeller and Davenport North freshman Jacey Mason.

MAC attack

The MAC has been a fixture at the state tournament for the past decade, and not just represented by Assumption. The conference had four teams make the tournament last year in Assumption, Pleasant Valley, Muscatine and North Scott. PV's Spartans have qualified for the last three state tournaments while North Scott returned for the first time since 2017 and Muscatine qualified for the first time since 2007.

However, despite that success in getting to the tournament, the MAC hasn't had a team win a state title in the larger two classes since North Scott won a 2A title in 2014. Pleasant Valley last played for a state title while in Class 2A in 2015 and the MAC hasn't had a Class 3A team play for a state title since the tournament expanded to three classes in 2011.

Bettendorf remains the only MAC school currently in Class 3A to win a championship, winning a title in the tournament's inaugural year of 1998, when it was a one-class tournament.

Wildcats on the rise?

After the COVID-19 pandemic nixed what was expected to be a strong 2020 season for Davenport North, the Wildcats had a tough 2021 with some down numbers. Davenport North coach Tyler Holle feels his Wildcats will be much more competitive this season.

Emma Jauron returns in net after making 195 saves and earning all-conference honorable mention honors last year, while Logan Brown leads the offense after scoring seven goals a season ago.

Holle also noted the addition of two freshmen in forward Jacey Mason and defender/midfielder Hannah Park as two players who could contribute right away.

"We have a good mix of upperclassmen leadership with young incoming freshmen who are eager to step up on the field and make a difference," Holle said. "We should be stronger defensively this season led by Emma Jauron and will look to put more goals in the back of the net."

Two for one

After years of being held over a three-day span on consecutive weeks, this is the first year the boys and girls state soccer tournaments will be held concurrently and will include days off between each round.

The girls tournament kicks off with the quarterfinals at the Cownie Soccer Complex on May 31, the semifinals on June 2 and the championships on June 4. The boys open play with quarterfinals on June 1, semifinals on June 3 and then the championships also on June 4.

Last year was the first time the girls had a break between the semifinals and the championship, but now they'll have a day in between each round. It's a major benefit for player safety, and can also be an advantage for teams built on speed to rest up between rounds when the weather heats up.

It will also be interesting to see how the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union work together throughout the week.

— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.