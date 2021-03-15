Maple Leafs open up soccer season with win over Panthers

While there was snow and ice on the ground all across the Midwest, there wasn't any on the pitch during the Geneseo and United Township game on Monday.
The Maple Leafs opened their season with a 4-2 win against the Panthers indoors on the turf at TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf. Geneseo controlled possession for much of the game and spent a lot of that time with the ball in its attacking third.
That's right where Geneseo coach Harvey Morton wants his team to be.
"We have a great offensive set with a lot of guys who play well together," Morton said. "We like to possess the ball in the midfield and work up to our attack from there."
Junior forward Hunter Holke was the major offensive threat for the Maple Leafs with two goals and an assist. Both of his goals came in the second half, with one off a penalty kick in the 69th minute. His assist was to junior Nate Vergane in the 18th minute, putting the Leafs up 2-0.
Holke loves how the team plays and thinks that it works well with his skill set.
"I try to use my speed to my advantage on the wing," Holke said. "Once I get the ball where I want it I'll cut inside and look to Conner for a goal or try and score one myself."
Sophomore Conner Nelson was the first Maple Leaf to get into the scoring column in the 9th minute. After a couple great saves from United Township keeper Ismael Hernandez and a goal-line clearance from Dylan Kastner, the ball landed at Nelson's feet and he found the back of the net.
Nelson is another key contributor in the Geneseo offense, and Holke is always trying to find him in advanced areas.
"Conner is a really fast player so I can always find him down the pitch," Holke said. "We knew that this game was going to be tough but we prepared well and our midfielders did a great job of controlling possession and generating the offense from there."
The Panthers scored one first-half goal off of a free kick near midfield from Alex Carthan that may have taken a deflection near the net. United Township also scored a 79th minute goal by Bayan Albani after the rebound from his first shot landed right back at his feet for an easy goal.
Geneseo had 14 shots with seven on target, compared to just six from United Township with three on goal. The Panthers had six total saves; four from Hernandez and two from Sergio Garcia after Hernandez left the field following a collision with a Geneseo player.
It was a physical game all around, but Geneseo picked up 12 fouls and United Township had eight. The Maple Leafs also had two players pick up yellow cards in the first game of the season.
The turf made it difficult for both teams to gauge where passes needed to go, as the ball went faster than typical fields. That caused a few problems for attacks from Morton's squad.
"We didn't connect on as many of the forward passes as we usually do because of how quick the ball was moving," Morton said. "But I'm happy with what we did. Depending on what the weather does we might be right back here again on Wednesday so we'll have to get used to it."
As much as the Maple Leafs relied on their offense, Morton was pleased with how his defense performed in the first game.
"We lost pretty much our entire back line after last season to graduation, so we wanted to be on the attack as much as possible," Morton said. "The first game was a learning experience but I think they did a good job containing the attack."