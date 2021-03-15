Maple Leafs open up soccer season with win over Panthers

Nelson is another key contributor in the Geneseo offense, and Holke is always trying to find him in advanced areas.

"Conner is a really fast player so I can always find him down the pitch," Holke said. "We knew that this game was going to be tough but we prepared well and our midfielders did a great job of controlling possession and generating the offense from there."

The Panthers scored one first-half goal off of a free kick near midfield from Alex Carthan that may have taken a deflection near the net. United Township also scored a 79th minute goal by Bayan Albani after the rebound from his first shot landed right back at his feet for an easy goal.

Geneseo had 14 shots with seven on target, compared to just six from United Township with three on goal. The Panthers had six total saves; four from Hernandez and two from Sergio Garcia after Hernandez left the field following a collision with a Geneseo player.

It was a physical game all around, but Geneseo picked up 12 fouls and United Township had eight. The Maple Leafs also had two players pick up yellow cards in the first game of the season.

The turf made it difficult for both teams to gauge where passes needed to go, as the ball went faster than typical fields. That caused a few problems for attacks from Morton's squad.