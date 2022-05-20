Maroons bring home first regional title since 2014

SILVIS — The Moline girls soccer team got the start it hoped for in Friday's IHSA Class 3A United Township regional championship match.

When Minooka tried to put the pressure on in the second half at the Panther Pitch, the Maroons had the finish they needed to win their first regional-title plaque since 2014.

Senior goalkeeper Jazmine Cunningham recorded five of her six saves in the final 40 minutes to keep the door firmly shut for the third-seeded Indians as second-seeded Moline prevailed 2-0.

"The wait was eight, now we wait no more," said Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler, referring to the Maroons' eight-year gap between regional titles. "One of the things we did (Thursday) in practice was focus on their attackers and understanding how hard they'd come at us."

Moline (15-5-2) showed proof of that understanding in the second half. Although Minooka (9-11-1) outshot the Maroons 7-2 after halftime, Cunningham and her defenders proved equal to the task.

The Indians had numerous opportunities to convert on corner kicks, getting 13 attempts to Moline's six. However, the Maroon defense found a way to keep those opportunities from happening.

"It was really hard work," said Cunningham. "Coming in, we knew we had to play strong, fight and give it our all. With my freshmen in back, I have to push myself to keep communicating with them and telling them what they need to do, and they listen to me."

Helping the Maroons' cause in the second half was Kiersten Bailey's goal nearly nine minutes in as she converted off a Vivian Veto corner kick.

With the Indians starting to ramp up the pressure in their bid to break through, that proved to be a timely insurance tally.

"I think with that second goal, we started realizing this was a game we could win," said Bailey. "It locked us in. When it's 1-0, it's anyone's game. When it's 2-0, it's our game. This was very nice, especially for our seniors. They've all worked hard for this."

The goal was another key contribution from Bailey, who has been an asset to Moline since transferring over from Alleman prior to the start of the season.

"It's been the biggest pleasure having her on the team," said Dreasler. "Her work ethic, pure adrenaline. ... Rhat kid has no fear, and she showed it on her header for a goal."

Early in the first half, the Maroons got a shot of adrenaline and took some of the wind out of Minooka's sails when Veto scored just 3:42 in. She pounded home a second shot attempt following a Karsyn Kuffler corner kick.

"It was insane. I had no idea that was going to happen," Veto said. "That definitely gave us a lot of leverage. We were glad to get it early, and in the second half, we definitely wanted to get another one."

Celebrating their first regional championship in eight years, the Maroons will have to wait until tomorrow afternoon to find out who their sectional opponent will be.

Sectional host Normal Community and Bradley-Bourbonnais square off Saturday in the Pekin regional title game, with that winner facing Moline Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the semifinal round.

"I definitely think we can beat anyone if we try," Veto said. "Lock it down, and play like we have been."

