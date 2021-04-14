Maroons dominate possession and shutout Sterling

Although it was a non-conference game, the Moline boys soccer team wanted to make a statement on senior night at the Soccer Bowl.
Moline defeated Sterling 6-0 as it improved to 9-1-1 on the season. The Maroons scored 13 seconds into the match as Blake Bastian stole the ball from a Sterling center back and found the back of the net on the ensuing shot.
Moline added three more goals in the first half.
Bastian assisted Jose Ruiz in the 17th minute on a through ball and Ruiz rounded the keeper for the easy tap in. Isiah Gallegos-Munoz scored on a cross from Saheed Jah in the 27th minute, but the ball may have deflected off of a Sterling keeper for an own goal.
Pressuring the defense with all outfield players is something that Rick Sanchez implemented in his team's strategy throughout the season.
"We've developed an understanding that you have to play defense with everyone, and not just the defenders," Sanchez said. "The first goal was a result of that mentality and it was a nice finish from Blake to get an early lead."
That early goal is something that Bastian will cherish. It was senior night as he and eight other seniors came away with the win.
"It feels really nice to get out there with the guys I've been playing with for years," Bastian said. "Scoring first is always a bonus, but just being out there with my friends is the best feeling."
Bastian found the back of the net once again in the first half on a through ball over the top of the Sterling back line from Tejan Jah in the 33rd minute.
In the second half, the Maroons drew a penalty that Michael Galvin converted in the 53rd minute. Dhru Patel came in to score a goal on the left side of the box with an assist from Gallegos-Munoz.
Moline had 26 shots in the game, with 11 going on target. It probably could have hit the back of the net a few more times throughout the game. That offensive skill has always been there for Sanchez's squad, but was really on display tonight.
"Our last three or four games, the offense has really been clicking," Sanchez said. "They played a higher line tonight against us so we had to make adjustments as the game went on to capitalize on what they were giving us."
Moline was caught offsides only three times in the game despite the higher defensive position from the Golden Warriors (1-9). The Maroons had seven opportunities to score on corners in the game.
Though Moline has only one conference game left against Galesburg on Thursday and a non-conference matchup with Rockford Hononegah on Saturday, Bastian hopes that the Maroons can finish the season strong.
"We were coming into this season expecting a lot," Bastian said. "The conference title was the only motivation we had and now that we're out of the conference title picture, we just have to try and put as many wins in that column as we can and take the final two games against the season."