Maroons dominate possession and shutout Sterling

Bastian found the back of the net once again in the first half on a through ball over the top of the Sterling back line from Tejan Jah in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, the Maroons drew a penalty that Michael Galvin converted in the 53rd minute. Dhru Patel came in to score a goal on the left side of the box with an assist from Gallegos-Munoz.

Moline had 26 shots in the game, with 11 going on target. It probably could have hit the back of the net a few more times throughout the game. That offensive skill has always been there for Sanchez's squad, but was really on display tonight.

"Our last three or four games, the offense has really been clicking," Sanchez said. "They played a higher line tonight against us so we had to make adjustments as the game went on to capitalize on what they were giving us."

Moline was caught offsides only three times in the game despite the higher defensive position from the Golden Warriors (1-9). The Maroons had seven opportunities to score on corners in the game.

Though Moline has only one conference game left against Galesburg on Thursday and a non-conference matchup with Rockford Hononegah on Saturday, Bastian hopes that the Maroons can finish the season strong.

"We were coming into this season expecting a lot," Bastian said. "The conference title was the only motivation we had and now that we're out of the conference title picture, we just have to try and put as many wins in that column as we can and take the final two games against the season."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.