Maroons pounce on Pioneers quickly

The Moline boys soccer team wastes little time in punishing its opponents for mistakes in the midfield.

Behind stellar distribution from junior midfielders Chris Lopez and Isiah Gallegos-Munoz, the Maroons jumped on Western Big Six rival Rock Island Alleman for six goals in the first half of an eventual 7-0 win at the Alleman Athletic Complex on Wednesday night.

The contest lasted only 65 minutes because of scoring margin time rules in the second half, but Moline (3-0-1 overall, 2-0-1 WB6) took control of the match with four goals in the game's first 17 minutes.

Jose Ruiz scored in the opening minute for the visitors after a nice centering pass from Tejan Jah. A corner kick from Lopez resulted in an own goal from the home team and it was quickly 2-0 in the third minute.

Gallegos-Munoz then released Saiheed Jah with a great pass from midfield and Jah finished in the eighth minute to push it to 3-0. Ruiz was the benefactor from Gallegos-Munoz for his second goal after a nice through ball in the 17th minute and the Maroons were on their way.

Gallegos-Munoz added his own goal in the 21st minute and Lopez fired a curving shot into the top left corner from 20 yards out to push the lead to 6-0 in the 33rd minute.