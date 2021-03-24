Maroons pounce on Pioneers quickly

The Moline boys soccer team wastes little time in punishing its opponents for mistakes in the midfield.
Behind stellar distribution from junior midfielders Chris Lopez and Isiah Gallegos-Munoz, the Maroons jumped on Western Big Six rival Rock Island Alleman for six goals in the first half of an eventual 7-0 win at the Alleman Athletic Complex on Wednesday night.
The contest lasted only 65 minutes because of scoring margin time rules in the second half, but Moline (3-0-1 overall, 2-0-1 WB6) took control of the match with four goals in the game's first 17 minutes.
Jose Ruiz scored in the opening minute for the visitors after a nice centering pass from Tejan Jah. A corner kick from Lopez resulted in an own goal from the home team and it was quickly 2-0 in the third minute.
Gallegos-Munoz then released Saiheed Jah with a great pass from midfield and Jah finished in the eighth minute to push it to 3-0. Ruiz was the benefactor from Gallegos-Munoz for his second goal after a nice through ball in the 17th minute and the Maroons were on their way.
Gallegos-Munoz added his own goal in the 21st minute and Lopez fired a curving shot into the top left corner from 20 yards out to push the lead to 6-0 in the 33rd minute.
“That is one of the things we have been preaching this season is that once we get that ball near the center circle, we tactically understand times when we can go fast and when to slow down,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said. “But we are always on the attack and the guys did a nice job of that tonight.”
Lopez and Gallegos-Munoz moved the ball through the middle and wings with key precision that allowed Saiheed and Tejan Jah along with Ruiz and forward Blake Bastian to constantly keep pressure on the defense of the Pioneers (1-3, 0-3). The Maroons rolled up 17 shots on goal in the first half and had eight corner kicks, the majority of them taken by Lopez.
“I just think we are really interconnected with the midfield and the forwards,” Lopez said of how easy it was to move the ball. “We can switch the field really quick and everyone is capable of scoring goals.”
Sanchez added it was good to see that kind of offensive flow with not a ton of practice time to refine the offensive attack.
“The last couple of games, we have done the things I have really looked for and we have been efficient on the attack,” Sanchez said. “We knew when to make smart passes and when to attack and, today, we were able to accomplish that.”
The Maroons finished off the scoring in the 48th minute when Dhru Patel earned a penalty kick that teammate Brady Johnson finished off with a shot past Pioneer keeper Ben Raymond.
Raymond did his best to hold off Moline's onslaught, making 14 saves for the contest including nine in the first half.
Alleman made just a handful of excursions into Moline’s third of the field during the game.
The home team had only two shots on goal for the game with the best chance coming in the 19th minute when Nathan Acosta made a nice pass that released Ryan Schmitt toward goal but Schmitt’s attempt missed the left post by two feet.
Pioneers coach Carey Sodawasser said it was a tough combination to face an experienced, attacking team like Moline after also having played 100 minutes of an overtime game on Monday.
“Moline comes in experienced and year-after-year they have teams that are connected. They don’t have to look (for teammates), they know where they are going to be,” Sodawasser said. “I think we are still a little fatigued from Monday night and also giving up a goal 30 seconds into the game was tough. We had a little mental breakdown and then some heads went down.”