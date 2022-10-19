Maroons top Pekin to advance to regional final

Moline High School soccer coach Rick Sanchez hoped to see a sense of urgency from his team early on to open the postseason against Pekin, and the Maroons showed that as Saiheed Jah assisted an Andres Zalvala goal just a minute and 30 seconds into the match.

Jah, Sam Ramirez, and Zalvala each scored two goals as the fourth-seeded Maroons won 6-0 and advanced to play top-seeded Minooka in Saturday's Class 3A Pekin Regional final at 3 p.m.

Moline beat the fifth-seeded Dragons 8-0 in the regular season finale last Thursday, but Sanchez said it was two different teams as some players were held back in the previous contest.

“Everybody starts 0-0 and we can’t assume it’s the same team as last week,” Sanchez said. “We just needed to come out and do what we needed to do and put them on their heels."

Moline built a 4-0 halftime cushion and then got additional players some minutes while still keeping a rhythm offensively.

Moline out-shot Pekin 21-1 on goal and tallied seven corners. Keeper Owen Gault made one save in the shutout.

The Maroons (15-3-1) have now won nine straight games and will take on the Indians (11-11-1) for the second straight year. Moline beat Minooka 1-0 last year in the sectional semifinals.

If Moline wins the regional title, it heads back home as sectional hosts at the Moline Soccer Bowl.

“We need to continue to work on some of our weaknesses and try to be more consistent on both sides of the ball,” Sanchez said. “We need to play with a sense of urgency and play with intensity for 80 minutes and minimize mistakes.”