 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert
PREP SOCCER | MOLINE 6, PEKIN 0

Maroons top Pekin to advance to regional final

  • 0

Moline High School soccer coach Rick Sanchez hoped to see a sense of urgency from his team early on to open the postseason against Pekin, and the Maroons showed that as Saiheed Jah assisted an Andres Zalvala goal just a minute and 30 seconds into the match.

Jah, Sam Ramirez, and Zalvala each scored two goals as the fourth-seeded Maroons won 6-0 and advanced to play top-seeded Minooka in Saturday's Class 3A Pekin Regional final at 3 p.m.

Moline beat the fifth-seeded Dragons 8-0 in the regular season finale last Thursday, but Sanchez said it was two different teams as some players were held back in the previous contest.

“Everybody starts 0-0 and we can’t assume it’s the same team as last week,” Sanchez said. “We just needed to come out and do what we needed to do and put them on their heels."

Moline built a 4-0 halftime cushion and then got additional players some minutes while still keeping a rhythm offensively.

People are also reading…

Moline out-shot Pekin 21-1 on goal and tallied seven corners. Keeper Owen Gault made one save in the shutout.

The Maroons (15-3-1) have now won nine straight games and will take on the Indians (11-11-1) for the second straight year. Moline beat Minooka 1-0 last year in the sectional semifinals.

If Moline wins the regional title, it heads back home as sectional hosts at the Moline Soccer Bowl.

“We need to continue to work on some of our weaknesses and try to be more consistent on both sides of the ball,” Sanchez said. “We need to play with a sense of urgency and play with intensity for 80 minutes and minimize mistakes.”

Moline senior captain Saiheed Jah

Moline senior captain Saiheed Jah

 Drake Lansman
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Combs' late tally lifts Leafs to WB6 soccer title share

Combs' late tally lifts Leafs to WB6 soccer title share

After letting a two-goal lead slip away, the Geneseo High School boys' soccer team picked itself up and used a second-half goal by junior midfielder Brayden Combs to best Rock Island 3-2. Combs scored twice to help the Maple Leafs (10-7-1) finish 6-1 and earn a share of the Western Big 6 title with Moline and Quincy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News